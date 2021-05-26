Less is More? Knowing When to Spend on Business Solutions

Keeping expenditures reasonable with businesses is more important than founders often realize. Free spending ways during the good times can lead to greater difficulties in tougher economies. At that point, the funds remaining in the business checking account provide a form of ballast to steady the ship when the seas are volatile. Therefore, it always pays to question whether less is more when it comes to business expenditures, along with spending big on business solutions too.

In this article, we consider how to look at decisions about business solutions vs keeping a lean operation.

When Is Lean Too Lean?

While the idea behind running frugally and adhering to at least some of the lean business principles is beneficial, there is a time and a place for it. At certain junctures, it just doesn’t make sense to be lean to the point of perfection because it can remove too much in that pursuit. For instance, when teams are unnecessarily pursuing cost-cutting and efficiencies towards achieving said operational perfection, the gains become minuscule. However, the opportunity cost of not doing other work that can deliver positive results can be costly. Ultimately, more can be lost to get to that perfect position than might be gained in back-slapping and congratulations all around.

Will the Business Solutions Create Flow?

It’s always best when systems and processes are refined to the point where value is being delivered and there’s a good flow. That way, gains are made and there’s excellent visibility about how well the operations are performing. This allows for effective management oversight and the occasional minor course correction too.

Thinking about a proposed business solution? Ask whether the proposed business solution will improve the operations of the business or just add greater complication to it. Solutions for their own sake do not benefit the company. So, avoid falling into this trap, whether it’s a company trying to sell something to you or a department head trying to justify their position. Either prove costly in the long run.

Will the Solution Be Remunerative?

Is there a definable ROI that can be derived from its implementation? Asking such a clear-cut question cuts through the noise to discover the truth. For instance, a systems integrator that can use advanced technology tools to deliver an improved customer experience can help to retain customers. An outside company that can improve the e-commerce platform or develop a mobile app that customers love is a net positive. Picking the right development partner is the hard part though. They should have credentials and deep technology background, like this integration specialist: https://smartboost.ai/.

Avoid Pet Projects

Directors and even the CEO can have pet projects that they’ve been coddling for years and wish to develop out to reach the market. Often these are based around passion, but they aren’t going to add anything to the bottom line. Most businesses invest part of last year’s earnings into these pet projects and squander the money. This happens because they fail to examine their project ideas with a critical eye to screen out those that will provide a poor ROI.

By pairing financial considerations with business solutions, companies can avoid overspending on technologies and other areas that don’t warrant it. Always seek out solutions that demonstrate a positive ROI is highly likely, and avoid those that suggest otherwise. This leads to better financial results at the end of the year.