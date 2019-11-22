Let Metro be your ‘Shoe-Stopper’ this wedding season

Wedding festivities have begun, and you want to look your best as a bride or even as a friend or relative of the bride or the groom. Choosing a right footwear to go with your lehengas or shararas could be quite a daunting task. You want to own a piece that’s not just gorgeous but comfortable at the same time. Metro the fashion footwear brand presents its exciting wedding range that has ample styles to choose as per your outfit and preference.

The brand is a trend setter when it comes to styling your feet and this wedding season the brand dictates the need to Wear what you are. So, if you want to pair your lehenga with sneakers, go for it. The mantra is simple- your style should reflect your personality. You will be spoilt for choice as Metro’s wedding range comprise of stilettoes, pumps, wedges, flats, sneakers and mojaris.

Check out the must-have footwear styles for this wedding season.

PRINCESS ROSE GOLD PARTY STILETTOS

If you are planning for a glamorous look and yet be comfortable to dance with no awkward moment, add some glitter on your feet with these Princess rose gold stilettos to add shine and sparkle to your wedding look.

Price: Rs 2,990

Colours: Rose gold & Gold

METRO PINK ETHNIC SLIP ONS

Ethnicity never goes out of trend. Metro Pink Ethnic slip ons are stylish with just the right amount of bling. These pair of Slip ons have a fine embroidered design with precisely engraved glass in a unique pattern to give your wedding look an Indian touch.

Price: Rs 2,690

Colours: Pink, Gold & Blue

METRO MAROON ETHNIC MOJARIS

No one deny their Love for mojaris. It’s a must have in your shoe wardrobe, simply because it’s not just stylish, ethnic but super comfortable. These flat maroon mojaris from Metro crafted with shimmer design can practically go with any outfit; even your denims and short kurti for the awesome day look.

Price: Rs 2,490

Colours: Gold & Maroon

METRO WHITE SNEAKERS

Bang on! Bollywood gave us the inspiration to sport sneakers with lehenga. After all, it’s about being comfortable so that you can party/ mingle all night without an aching feet and uncomfortable look on your face. Metro offers you a white sneaker with an inimitable lace to be who you are and wear what you want this wedding season.

Price: Rs 2,990

Colours: Black & White

PRINCESS ANTIQUE -GOLD WEDGES

If you get nightmares simply at the thought of sporting a stiletto for those long hours, Princess Antique gold wedges is made just for you. Its stylish, comfortable and blingy. Own a pair with stonework design at the back of the heel, which would give an edge to your outfit almost immediately.

Price: Rs 2,990

Colours: Gold & Antique

METRO GREY BLOCKS

Want to be able to dance all night long in your wedding shoes and still look amazing? If so, The Metro Grey Blocks heels are definitely the choice for you. These show stopping shoes are comfortable and stylish. Make heads turn by flaunting these beauties for the ceremony.

Price: Rs 2,690

Colours: Grey, Gold & Chikoo