Let your eyes rest! With the new Blue Light Glasses

The Blue Light Hype has been on the eyeglasses market for two years. So, let’s look at how far technology has come and what the market is doing. In this essay, we analyze the pros and cons, examine what blue light is and if it is a viable market for eyewear retailers. We discuss the most current research and explore the data to determine if your blue light-blocking glasses perform what they say in the sales pitch.

Two years later, the general public still worries that exposure to bright light, especially blue light, harms their vision and overall health. There are countless articles online (and in print) reporting both successful and unsuccessful blue-blocker stories. Who are we to believe? We can see right through articles with affiliate postings that have apparent ties to Amazon accounts, but there are also some very intriguing stories here.

What exactly is blue light?

Visible light is a narrow band of wavelengths within the electromagnetic radiation spectrum. Our brains convert the wavelengths of visible light collected by our eyes into white light.

You may recall using a prism to bend the wavelengths of white light into a rainbow of hues. Blue light glasses fade toward violet at one end of this rainbow. Sunlight emits a great deal of light at all visible wavelengths.

What effect does light have on our bodies?

Light has nonvisual impacts on the body in addition to aiding eyesight, a neuroscientist at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders.

The 24-hour circadian clock in the brain governs sleep and waking cycles, hormone activity, eating and digesting, and other vital physiological activities. These cells contain melanopsin, a nonvisual photopigment particularly sensitive to 480 nm light in the blue-green end of the visible light spectrum. Cones, another visual photoreceptor, enables humans to perceive even shorter wavelengths of blue-violet light at roughly 450 nm.

How can blue light influence sleep?

Blue light glasses are preferable throughout the day because it helps synchronize our circadian clocks to a 24-hour day. As a result, exposure to a regular light-dark cycle is critical for achieving and maintaining adequate sleep.

Blue light stimulation helps us remain attentive, whether from a natural source like the sun throughout the day or artificial gadgets that create blue light.

Can blue-light filtering aid a tired body and eyes?

Although a recent systematic review showed that blue light-blocking glasses might benefit persons with insomnia, most blue light-filtering glasses on the market, as well as special coatings put on prescription lenses, are not standardized.

Bottom Line

