‘Let’s all Go to Cinépolis’ organizes screening for 6500 children pan-India

New Delhi: Cinépolis, India’s 1st international and the world’s 2nd largest movie theatre circuit, organized a special screening today for the underprivileged kids across 22 cities. The celebration marks the sixth year of Cinépolis’s popular CSR initiative in association with Round table India, Let’s All Go to Cinépolis that endeavors to change the lives of young children for the better. The screening marked the presence of over 6500 children who were exhilarated with the celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, Javier Sotomayor, Managing Director, Cinépolis Asia said, “We are thrilled to announce the sixth year of incepting our global CSR initiative, ‘Let’s All Go to Cinépolis’ in India. Our vision has always been to magnify the benefits of cinema among all audiences alike. As a responsible organization, we recognize the significance of this powerful medium among Indian audience and try to amplify it among the underprivileged children as well through this noble initiative.”

Speaking on the partnership, Devang Sampat, Deputy CEO, Cinépolis India said, “As we step into the sixth year of partnership with Round Table India; we are glad to see the kind of response our initiative is receiving in India. The reach has been increased to more number of students spread across a larger number of cities, and we aspire to grow on this initiative in years to come.”

Commenting on this initiative, Dhruv Dalmia, National President from Round Table India said, “We are proud to announce another exciting year of collaboration between Round Table India & Cinépolis to celebrate cinema across India. The kind of impact created by movies and the learning that they deliver to the youth is commendable and we rejoice at distributing these among the underprivileged kids as well. With the Cinépolis experience, we are sure to give them one of the most fruitful experiences of a lifetime.”

The excitement of the underprivileged children while watching a movie in the theatre for the very first time was commendable, and were fascinated by this initiative undertaken by Cinépolis. The screening was followed by a round of refreshments as well as an engaging discussion around the movie.

This is the 6th year of Cinépolis organizing this activity in India and has so far screened movies for 26,390 less-privileged children in these years. “Let’s All Go To Cinépolis” is a global initiative undertaken to inspire, educate and brighten the lives of underprivileged children through the medium of movies.