Let’s build ‘A Better Bengaluru’, reimagining the future of Bengaluru

October 26th 2022, Mumbai: Bengaluru is globally celebrated as the silicon valley of India which comes on the back of being one of the largest IT/tech corridors in the world. This city needs world-class infrastructure and services which requires deploying the best global practices. The city needs to bring together the stakeholders and government to improve and enhance this globally acclaimed city and present ‘A Better Bengaluru’. ‘A Better Bengaluru’ is a unique initiative where the stakeholders – both industry and government, get together to discuss, assess and express the opportunities and solutions for better and improved infrastructure in Bengaluru.

Corporates in Real Estate (CiRE) is created with the intention of coalescing all the constituents of the ‘corporate real estate industry in India’. Started in 2020, CiRE is spearheaded by veterans of the trade and is a holistic thought leadership platform which has brought together the leaders/change-makers from the corporate, real estate and government to initiate the much-needed discourse on ‘A Better Bengaluru’.

Addressing the forum on this initiative, Mr. Jayaram Govindaiah, Founder, CiRE, said, “It is time we step back and imagine our future together in Bengaluru. We have the opportunity to create a more inclusive society, work culture and enjoyable cityscape. Our aspiration is to support the government as the industry body, representing the entire corporate real estate (CRE), to understand the requirements of the Bengaluru infrastructure. We aim to build an ecosystem and become the industry’s voice and the bridge between the government and trade.”

Mr. Sanjay Gulati, Managing Director, Gensler also addressed the forum and spoke on the role and responsibilities of the corporate in building the future cities. Mr. Anil Shetty, Social Activist & Entrepreneur encouraged the corporate support in considering possibilities that would breathe life into the cities. Another distinguished guests who attended the event were Dr. Mohan Alva. Chairman, Alvas Education Foundation; Shri Rakesh Singh, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Urban Development Department, among eminent leaders from the corporate real estate.