Let’s Fight The Battle Against COVID 19 Together! – GeeksforGeeks

We all can see how this COVID-19 pandemic has turned the nation upside down. There is an emergent loss of human life at one end and on the other hand, people are losing their jobs and businesses are shutting down. It is becoming difficult for many families to even put a meal on the table.

In such a tough time, what we all need to do is come together to fight against this pandemic. As they said, “Where there is Unity there is always Victory” – this is the power of staying united.

At GeeksforGeeks, we are also taking a small step, in collaboration with GiveIndia, to help the needy ones and make their lives a bit easier by coming up with the ‘Code to Contribute’ (https://practice.geeksforgeeks.org/contest/code-to-contribute) endeavor.

The ‘Code to Contribute’ contest will be a 90 minutes Coding Challenge where for each participation, we will be sponsoring 1 meal to a family for a day. In addition, if you perform extremely well and make it to the Top 50 in the contest, we will be sponsoring meals to a family for a week.

Imagine how much we can help somebody if GEEKS all around the world COME TOGETHER to help. Let us tell you that participation in this contest is absolutely FREE. In this initiative, all we need is support from each and every geek out there.

*The contest will be held on May 08, 2021, from 07:30 PM to 09:00 PM IST*

And yes, a personalized certificate will be handed out to each participant for their good deeds.

You can directly register yourself for ‘Code to Contribute’ (https://practice.geeksforgeeks.org/contest/code-to-contribute) from here. All you need to do is click on the ‘Register to Contest‘ button, and you will be required to provide a few basic details like name, number, etc. After entering the details, click on the ‘Register‘ button and yes, you are successfully registered! Also, you can get all the details and instructions for the ‘Code to Contribute’ contest from this registration page itself.

As mentioned above that this contest is being organized as an initiative by GeeksforGeeks Team to contribute to society and help needy ones in such tough times, and we all know that good deeds always go a long way – so don’t forget to share this with your friends, and on social media as well because the more people who participate, the more families we can help!!