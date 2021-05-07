Let’s make this Mother’s Day special for Working Moms with these customized gifts from Vistaprint

Mother’s Day is around the corner and it’s the perfect occasion to celebrate and honor the most important women of a person’s life. But the working mothers are a special kind of specimen who put so much effort to contribute in all spheres of life including the workplace and home. This Mother’s Day is the right occasion to show all the Working Mothers, how much you appreciate them for everything they have done for us all. So, this Mother’s Day, let’s celebrate the special day by presenting your working mother with a special gift from the house of Vistaprint.

To help you select the perfect gift for your mother, Vistaprint, a one-stop customized gifting platform for individuals, businesses or corporates brings for you the widest range of customised/personalised gifting options. From personalized mugs, T-shirts to face masks, photo frames, one can choose from an array of options available at https://www.vistaprint.in/ that are perfect for gifting. Here are the top picks for you on this Mother’s Day:

Personalized mugs: Who doesn’t like starting a fresh day on a brighter note with a cup of coffee poured in a funky and personalized mug? So, this Mother’s Day, gift your mom, grandmother, mother-in-law colorful personalized mugs for adding colors to your life. Vistaprint’s full-color printing allows you to design a personalized coffee mug by adding a special message, fun graphics, or both onto its outer surface. You can choose a candid photo and write a heart-warming message for your mother. There are different types of mugs, ranging from personalized coffee mugs to color changing ones, available on our platform. Their starting price is Rs. 250.

Women T-Shirts – This Mother’s Day, get 100% cotton T-shirts customized with your brand logo for gifting. It is an ideal gift for your cool mothers. Not only that, for your sister or daughter who love all things funky, you can get their names or a personalized message/graphic printed on the T-shirts starting at Rs. 250. Our platform also has a collection of embroidery Women’s polo T-shirts available in various colors.

Personalized Tote Bags – In a woman’s wardrobe, there is nothing called ‘too much’ of anything! She keeps adding funky yet meaningful items. They also like to match their attire with earrings, accessories as well as footwear. And bags or wallets are one of them. So why not explore various designs of personalized bags ranging from tote handbags, backpacks to duffel bags, etc? From our wide range of collections, tote bags are best to gift mothers as they are light-weight and can be used for any occasion. These bags are easy to carry and an eco-friendly way to connect with customers. You can select from various designs available on our platform with prices starting at Rs. 295.

Personalized Face Masks – Needless to say, we have stepped into the ‘new normal,’ era. Today, face masks have become the need of the hour. In fact, for many women including mothers it has become an indispensable accessory. So, why not gift a customized face mask to your mother or mother in-laws? You can pick from various face mask options like personalized 3-layer face masks, tri-color face mask, Cambridge, Swiss connection, etc. available on the platform. In a few steps, you can get a mask customized using graphics/designs or texts. Besides economical, these masks are sustainable to use as they are washable and reusable.

Customized Calendars – The year has just started and what better way of customizing a year of wonderful memories with physical calendars such as desk calendar, pocket calendar, magnetic calendar, pocket calendar, etc. These are best to remember important dates as well as to mark updates quickly. So why not get a calendar designed for your mother, using pictures of your family or favorite landscapes or quotes? You can also upload your photos, add special events such as birthdays or anniversaries, and get them designed on glossy or matte paper. Their starting price is Rs. 140.