LetsDressUp, India’s Most Size-Inclusive Fashion Brand, Launches Blockbuster Friday

Haryana, LetsDressUp (LDU), India’s most size-inclusive brand offering a diversity of fashionwear from XS to 8XL sizes, has now unveiled its ‘Blockbuster Friday’ offering. The company will unveil new fashion products every Friday to ensure its customers never run out of dressing options.

Conventionally, brands launch new fashion ranges as per the season or, at best, quarterly. However, LDU, the brand with several firsts to its credit (the first company to create an India-specific size chart and the brand with the most inclusive size options ranging from XS to 8XL), is now going to release new designs every Friday. This move will benefit consumers as they can easily find something new and trendy to wear.

As a consumer-centric and ecologically responsible brand, LDU has pioneered lean manufacturing and retail practices that ensure near zero-wastage and sustainability in every aspect of fashion industry operations. LDU is founded by Dr. Drishti Anand & Aditya Balani, the husband-wife duo who are on a mission to cure Indian markets of the fashion health challenges such as lack of choices and size mismatch apart from the wastage that harms the environment.

Speaking about this, Drishti, Co-founder of LDU, said, “We have aimed to eliminate the conventional challenges and limitations of the $100 billion Indian fashion market. As a fashion brand, we wondered why one must wait months for new fashion products. When there are new releases to fulfill entertainment needs every Friday, why not have a ‘Blockbuster Friday’ that witnesses the unveiling of comfortable, high-quality, size-inclusive fashion choices for consumers? With this new initiative, we have cut down the wait time and aim to keep our customers always ahead in the style curve.”

She added, “The Indian fashion market is currently directed by foreign size charts such as the UK, US, etc. This leads to a very high rate of product returns that ranges between 30% to 40%, mostly due to size mismatch. Further, there are challenges, such as the right clothes not being available in the right sizes. That is where we undertook thorough research and used technology to evaluate measurements of thousands of Indian women to create the first India-specific size chart, which has enhanced the likelihood of size match in the first attempt to about 98%.”

The return rate for LDU is less than 3%, which is 10x better than the industry benchmark. The brand has deployed a digitally driven design, manufacturing, and retail process so efficient and swift that they can now proudly release new clothes every Friday instead of once a quarter as the norm. This reduces product wastage and the likelihood of our clothes ending up in landfills as an environmental hazard.

LDU has very high product quality, unmatched size inclusivity, and operational efficiency. The brand has built a rapidly growing community of 20000+ users dressing up in 50000+ LDU outfits with a monthly retention rate of ~20% and an NPS of over 50. Customer love is evident, with a rating of 4.8/5 on Google and Facebook. According to Drishti, LDU is soon on its way to becoming EBITDA-positive. LDU is backed by some of the top VCs in India, like Titan Capital, and other marquee angels like Sweta Rao, etc. The global fashion market is as massive as $1 trillion, and LDU is building Fashion 2.0 from India.