Lexar Professional CFexpress Type-B Card wins Photography News ‘Best Memory Card – Editor’s Choice’ Award

March 3, 2022 — Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is proud to receive the award, ‘Best Memory Card Editor’s Choice – Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Memory Card GOLD Series in the 2021 Photography News magazine Awards.

Photography News magazine celebrates the world of photography by sharing industry news, photo tips and techniques, informative and extensive buyers guides, and product reviews monthly.

Each year, the Photography News staff and readers poll their favourite photography technology ranging from cameras, lenses, and accessories leading to be one of the most anticipated award announcements in the photography industry.

With the growing popularity of 4K and 8K devices, the demand for high-performance memory solutions continues to rise. Designed to leverage the capabilities of next-generation cinema cameras and high-resolution DSLRs, the Lexar Professional CFexpress Card Gold Series allows you to captures extended lengths of RAW 4K/8K video and features blazing speeds of up to 1750MB/s read1, and up to 1000MB/s write.

Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Memory Card GOLD Series also supports both PCI Express® Gen 3 and NVMe protocol while providing high-speed performance and durability. And when paired with the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Card Reader, you can supercharge your workflow from location to post-production with ease.

For added protection, the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type-B Card is as durable as it is fast. The card delivers the rugged durability you need to protect from shock and vibration so no matter your adventure, you have the peace of mind that you’ve got a card you can trust to capture breathtaking photos and videos.