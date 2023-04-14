Lexicon Centre of MSME Excellence organized a training program for the Kasar Community in Pune

The Lexicon Centre of MSME Excellence has recently conducted a training program named “एक पाऊल आत्मनिर्भरतेकडे” or “One Step towards Self Sufficiency”, for the Kasar Community. The Kasar Community, known for its exceptional skills in traditional bangle selling and creating copper metal vessels, has been given an opportunity to learn new techniques and practices to improve its businesses.

The workshop was organized with the aim to provide the Kasar Community members with practical knowledge on various aspects of business management. The tasks were planned to enhance the productivity of individuals working in a private setup or involved in their own businesses.

The training program was conducted by Dr. Raju Varghese, Director of IQAC & Global Program, Lexicon MILE. He addressed the importance of changes in habits and conditioning to be more goal effective. Dr. Swati Yeole, Associate Professor, Lexicon MILE focused on games to improve team spirit, efficiency, and mutual understanding and respect in a family. This was followed by an interaction with Ms. Reshma Mulla, MD of Mahek Industries.

Mr. Nasir Shaikh, Group CEO of The Lexicon Group of Institutes, MultiFit&EduCrack, and Associate Editor of Pune Times Mirror and Civic Mirror is extremely proud of the efforts taken by Lexicon Centre of MSME Excellence. He says, “We all know the potential of Indian MSMEs and their growing contributions to the economy of India. Through Lexicon MSME, we take thorough efforts to bring entrepreneurs together and enhance their contributions to building their growth and efficiency in the market. I am absolutely glad about the response and engagement that we got from the participants of the Kasar community at the training program and we look forward to more aspiring businesses coming together and building a network that will shape a self-sufficient India.”

The program was well-received by everyone who participated, they found the training very useful and informative. The Pune-Satara Road Kasar Group took the major initiative in organizing this program through their members, Smt. VandanRokde, Shri Sanjay Kolapkar, Smt. Shubhangi Moholkar and Smt. Kirti Velapure

“We are delighted to have organized this training program for the Kasar Community. Our objective was to guide them through necessary knowledge measures that are imperative and are used to enhance one’s personal and professional growth so that they can contribute towards the overall growth of the community. We organized this for the first time and got an enormous response from the participants. We are also very thankful to the Pune Satara roadKasar group for helping to organize this initiative that received tremendous success, ” said Dr. Raju Varghese, Director IQAC & Global Program, Lexicon MILE.

The Lexicon Centre of MSME Excellence has always been committed to providing support to small and medium enterprises, and this program is a testament to their dedication to empowering communities.