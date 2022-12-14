Lexus Sets Up Its Meraki Inspired Brand Experience Centre in Coimbatore

Pic Credit: PR Pundit & Lexus India

Lexus India opens a one-of-a-kind, Meraki-inspired brand experience centre in Coimbatore. The brand space design takes inspiration from Coimbatore’s industrial legacy of engineering and its tryst with textile, the city’s undying passion of motorsports and amalgamates it with the Japanese spirit of precision, perfection, and subtle luxury.

The Lexus brand space – Meraki in Coimbatore, has subtly blended the Japanese design sensibilities into the accentuated entryway and brought the outdoors in with the Zen court. The distinctive spindle design, a trademark of Lexus, has been used into the ceiling design to create a delicate lace-like effect to stitch the storyline.

The pièce de résistance is the mural in the Zen court that represents a deconstructed portrayal of the famous bull race tradition of southern India with specially designed carts, drawing parallel to the efficient engine of a Lexus that are energy efficient and have smaller carbon footprint while enhancing the rider’s excitement and experience. Thus, Lexus commemorates the “REKLA TO HYBRID” journey in this Lexus brand space “MERAKI” in Coimbatore.

In line with the brand’s ethos of creating a better tomorrow through sustainable design, the use of “soot” powdered in the cast in-situ concrete floor and the Zen court wall add to energy efficient, sustainable, and eco-friendly structure. This also contributes to reduced carbon footprint in a small way.

The Lexus Meraki – Coimbatore joins the current network of Lexus Brand Spaces in Gurugram and the Lexus Guest Experience Centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, and an upcoming one in Kochi, along with the Lexus virtual guest experience centre that will soon be hosted on the Lexus India website bringing the Lexus brand and its offering closer to the discerning luxury consumer located across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President – Lexus India said “We have always believed in establishing stronger ties with our guests, and we are delighted to announce the inauguration of our new brand space in Coimbatore, just few months after the introduction of our brand space in Gurugram. With the opening of numerous facilities across the country, this innovative concept gets us one step closer to welcoming many more of our guests on a journey of luxury, uniqueness, and amazing experiences with Lexus”

Lexus India aims to enhance its immersive experience not only via powerful proximity but also through various digital means to further strengthen its presence in India. With the opening of the Lexus Meraki in Coimbatore, Lexus India establishes its footprint in 13 cities with 15 guest touch points across India.