LG Electronics brings Cinema to Indian Homes with New CineBeam Projector and UltraFine Display OLED Pro

Bengaluru, June 2022 — LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable today launched the all-new CineBeam Projector with HDR picture quality and the UltraFine Display OLED Pro. The new LG CineBeam HU715Q comes with Ultra Short Throw (UST) features, sophisticated technologies including auto-brightness and the ability to create an 80-inch image when placed only 11.8 centimetres away from the wall, delivering stellar picture quality in a flexible, space-conscious design. Whereas the UltraFine Display OLED Pro comes with variable color mode, true 10bit color and DCI-P3 99% and Adobe RGB 99% technology.

LG’s all new OLED Pro helps in enhancing the working of most popular software for VFX and 3D animation to achieve high resolution, detailed colors and seamless VFX work. The OLED Pro’s exceptionally accurate HDR / SDR picture quality and calibration feature help creators to maintain the details of their creative works. The 4K resolution and OLED panel helps creators to monitor their work more precisely.

The CineBeam projector works as aesthetic home decor as it comes with a stylish design. Unlike other conventional 4K laser projectors that feature large, bulky designs, the HU715Q’s sophisticated design seamlessly blends in, with anyone’s home decor. The harmony of Kvadrat’s sustainable, grey canvas premium fabric accent, which is EU Ecolabel, Greenguard Gold, HPD, and EPD certified, combined with the clean white colouring of the projector to add an air of luxury and elegance to the home interior.

Commenting on the launch, Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, said, “The latest CineBeam projector and the UltraFine Display OLED Pro by LG are loaded with powerful new features, making them the perfect choice for movie lovers and high-quality visual content creators. LG has always been keen on bringing some remarkable innovations for its consumers in India. With the rapid increase in content consumption, LG is willing to provide an immersive cinematic experience at the comfort of one’s home. The new LG CineBeam HU715Q projector is sophisticatedly designed and offers outstanding brightness, excellent picture, and rich sound quality as well as a choice of the most popular streaming apps on webOS. The 32EP950 UltraFine OLED Pro provides professional grade of picture quality, excellent color representation and optimized workstation for professionals. With all these efforts, LG wants to reinstate their commitment to provide customers with innovation that is beyond their imagination and state-of-the-art display and features that provides consumers with an all-immersive experience that is truly unparalleled and completely unforgettable!”

UltraFine Display OLED Pro Product Features-

OLED, Detailed and Precise Colors: 31.5/27-inch 4K OLED | OLED Pixel Dimming | 1M: 1 Contrast Ratio. The self-light-emitting pixels of the LG UltraFine OLED Pro allows incredibly accurate image while adjusting each individual pixel to express the contrast up to 1Million to 1 between adjacent pixels. This completely removes any halo, which enables accurate color expression without light interference between pixels. Therefore, users can make quick judgments based on accurate color expression, and even the smallest details of the output can be perfectly expressed.

Mastered Colors, Intended Contents: DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) | Adobe RGB 99%(Typ.) | Variable Color Profile. LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro accurately represents your creative idea and intended colors. It uses the industry-standard DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) and Adobe RGB 99%(Typ.) to deliver a wider range of color gamut. The True 10bit can express 1 billion colors without any dithering, providing a smoother and high-quality result. The 32/27EP950 supports the standard color modes for professionals -BT2100 / P3, PQ / HLG covering the full range of HDR signal.

Workstation to Heighten Creativity: H/W Color Calibration | USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) | DisplayPortx2, USBx3, HDMI. The 32/27EP950 features Hardware Calibration allowing direct adjustments of the 10-bits look-up table (LUT) in the monitor to enhance the color accuracy. LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro is compatible with various types of devices by providing USB Type-C™ (Power delivery up to 90W), two DisplayPorts, three USB ports, and an HDMI port.

CineBeam Product Features-

Immersive Cinematic Expericence: The HU715Q offers High Picture Quality, Large Screen, and Rich Sound for Even Deeper Cinematic Immersion. It comes with 4K UHD picture quality for a truly cinematic experience with an incredible 8.3-million-pixel screen. Using XPR technology based on Texas Instruments’ 4K/UHD DLP technology, the screen can be quickly adjusted in four directions to obtain a maximum resolution of 3840×2160. The HU715Q delivers impeccable precision and detail at four times the resolution of Full HD meaning that even images up to 120 inches remain clear and crisp.

Ultra-Short Throw: With the HU715Q’s advanced Ultra Short Throw, one can enjoy an 80-inch cinematic screen by placing the projector just 11.8cm away from the wall. For the maximum, 120-inch screen size, the HU715Q can be placed merely 31.7cm from the wall. Simple, efficient set-up and compact design ensure it’s easy to get stunning viewing experiences on a realistic cinema scale at home.

Brightens up the movie watching experience: The projector has a brightness of 2500 ANSI lumens, providing users with true-colour images, even in daytime. These brighter and clearer images enhance the movie watching experiencing without the need to completely block the outside light.

Auto-Brightness and Adaptive Contrast: The projector also offers the feature of Auto-Brightness and Adaptive Contrast. The Auto-Brightness feature, introduced in the HU715Q, automatically adjusts the brightness of the light source according to the projected image and the surrounding environment. This allows users to enjoy images with optimized brightness and quality. When the Ambient Sensor at the bottom of the HU715Q is on, the ambient light environment is automatically recognized by the sensor and the energy-saving level is set.

120-inch screen size: It delivers an awe-inspiring viewing experience with an impressive screen size of up to 120-inches. The screen size is larger than four standard 60-inch large screens, which allows users to dive into an even more immersed experience.

Cinema-Quality Audio The projector also has a cinema-quality built-in sound system to complete the viewing experience, thanks to 20W+20W stereo speakers and Quad Woofers. Four passive radiators are placed above and below the speaker to prevent vibration. With the improved 2.2Ch (quad woofer) 20W+20W speaker, users can enjoy a cinematic sound experience similar to that of a real movie theater.

Connectivity to Bluetooth: For a richer, more powerful movie sound experience, one can connect two extra wireless Bluetooth speakers to create a 4.2 channel sound system. Adding these two additional speakers to the powerful 2.2 channel speaker, will enhance the movie-watching experience with surround sound.

Easy Installation: The Cinebeam HU715Q comes with enhanced convenience for easy Installation. With the help of magic remote control, one can easily adjust the focus. It also features Point Warping for easy horizontal and vertical alignment. Using these 15 points, users can ensure that the screen can be viewed without distortion and in the correct proportions, no matter what angle it is projected from.

An outstanding OTT experience: The Cinebeam HU715Q allows enjoying a Wide Variety of Content for Longer with OTT Service, High Device Connectivity, and a 20,000 Hour Lifespan. All one would need is an internet connection to enjoy content quickly and comfortably. With LG’s exclusive Smart TV platform, webOS 6.0, is simple to set up and makes it easier than ever to find great content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube.

Compatibility with other apps: The HU715Q can connect to Airplay 2 and Screenshare, allowing users to stream, mirror, control, and share content from smartphones directly to the projector. The projector works with the Home app, so consumers can easily and securely control the projector from all Apple devices. The Home app ensures that all connected devices in the homework are smarter for the consumer. The HU715Q supports Miracast, allowing Android users to wirelessly move content from their phone to the big screen.

Strong battery lifespan: The HU715Q has a 20,000 hour-long lifetime before bulb or lamp replacement is necessary. This is the equivalent of 2-hour daily use over 28 years.