LG Electronics India embarks on a nationwide mega Blood Donation Drive

INDIA, 17 JUNE 2023: LG Electronics India, one of the leading consumer durable brands of India, today announced the launch of its mega Blood Donation Drive as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Mr. Shakti Mohan Awasthi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, graced the occasion as the esteemed chief guest and inaugurated the blood donation drive along with Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, MD, LG Electronics India. In a span of six to eight weeks, the drive will encompass 51 LG offices and aims to organize 100 camps throughout India in collaboration with various blood banks and various state & district hospitals.

Under the core theme of “LIFE’S GOOD WHEN LIFE’S SHARED,” LG Electronics India plans to commemorate its 26 years of successful operations in India by executing meaningful interventions. In 2019, LG Electronics India launched the Blood Donation Drive across India at 71 locations, which garnered a remarkable response with over 5700 blood donors. Building upon the achievements of the previous campaign, LG now aims to amplify its efforts this year by organizing 100 camps across the country. Through this mega Blood Donation Drive, LG Electronics India seeks to raise awareness about the significance of blood donation and inspire individuals to actively participate in this noble cause.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, MD, LG Electronics India said, “Organizing a mega Blood Donation Drive is not just an event for LG Electronics; it is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to the well-being of society. In 2019 alone, we witnessed the remarkable response from over 5700 blood donors across India. We firmly believe that by coming together to donate blood, we have the power to make a life-saving impact on countless lives. Every drop of blood counts, and through this initiative, we are determined to inspire individuals to join us in this noble cause. We will continue to drive this initiative in coming years by sensitising people. Together, we can create a powerful ripple effect of compassion, unity, and hope for a healthier future.” Mr. Shakti Mohan Awasthi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida said, “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to LG Electronics for their remarkable blood donation camp initiative. LG’s commitment to organizing this camp demonstrates their dedication to the welfare of our community. We fully support this noble cause and encourage everyone to participate in this life-saving endeavour. Let us unite in saving lives and making a positive impact on society.”

To achieve its objectives, LG Electronics has planned an extensive all-India media awareness campaign, including radio and digital platforms to promote this initiative. The company aims to sensitize people about the numerous benefits of blood donation and inspire them to contribute to saving lives. In addition, LG Electronics India is conducting sensitization sessions with experts to address any concerns and misconceptions related to blood donation, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the process.

While being recognized as one of the most trusted and loved brands in the country, LG Electronics India is committed to making life good not only through innovative products and technologies but also through meaningful social interventions. LG Electronics India believes that small actions have the power to create a significant impact on society. Through the mega Blood Donation Drive, the company aims to provide an opportunity for individuals across the nation to contribute to a life-saving cause and help those in need.