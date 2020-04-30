LG Electronics joins hands with state governments to fight Covid-19

LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand has come forward to donating necessary products for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh. To help people fight against the pandemic, the brand has donated around 75products to Govt. hospitals. Hospitals are Medical College Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar & M.Y Hospital Indore. Products include range of Refrigerator, Water purifiers &TV’s. During this tough situation, LG Electronics has been supporting the fight in all the possible ways.

Commenting on the occasion, Young Lak Kim- MD LG Electronics Indiasaid, “We stand committed to lending our full support to the Government & citizens in fight against COVID-19. Maintaining clean and healthy environment is critical right now. Thus, we are donating products which enhances health & hygiene like Water purifier, & Refrigerators to various Govt. hospitals in Madhya Pradesh. We wish to make a meaningful contribution in this difficult time to the society”.

There has been a huge spike in the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India, LG Electronics has taken a pledge to support India’s fight against the pandemic. The brand will provide support to the states and will play an important role to encourage people and fight against it.