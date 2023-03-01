LG inks a strategic sales partnership with Times Prime for assured benefits for its customers

New Delhi, March 1, 2023: Two giant consumer brands, LG and Times Prime today announce they’re coming together for a strategic partnership for their “Assured Benefits Carnival,” where the electronic giant will gift Times Prime Annual Membership to its customers on purchase of any “Side by Side Refrigerator”.

Upon product purchase, customers will receive a voucher code for the Times Prime annual membership with access to a wide range of benefits from premium & popular brands such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Cricbuzz Plus, Gaana Plus, EazyDiner, ET Prime, TOI+, and many more. This one-stop shop also provides exclusive offers and discounts over Rs.60,000 on your favorite brands such as Myntra, Uber, Chaayos, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, etc.

Speaking on the latest collaboration of the brand, Harshita Singh, Business Head of Times Prime said, “The aim of this strategic partnership is to enrich the offering bouquet of an appliance leader like LG with Times Prime’s holistic ecosystem of all lifestyle brands under one app. This wholesome nature of our app integrated with an umbrella of offerings by LG is bound to benefit both brands for sales and engagement.”.”

As one of the most preferred lifestyle super-apps, Times Prime offers an extensive range of benefits on a single platform, from shopping to entertainment and lifestyle brands like Starbucks, Myntra, Uber, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Google One, and many more. Times Prime positions itself as a unique Super App that curates subscriptions and benefits besides elevating lifestyle with superior & exclusive access to global brands and experiences. The campaign is designed to create a sense of urgency and dramatize the importance of availing the benefits of a Times Prime subscription.