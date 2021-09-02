Libas Expands Presence with Its First Ever Brick and Mortar Stores in Delhi

New Delhi, September 1, 2021: Started as a leading e-commerce ethnic wear brand, Libas builds its physical presence by opening its first ever exclusive brand outlets in New Delhi. The brand launched two stores in prime locations, spreading across 2400 square feet is the three-level flagship store in Rajouri Garden Main Market, and a 500 square feet store in V3S Mall of Nirman Vihar. Curated with a vision to offer a sensorial shopping experience to its customers, the new stores are thoughtfully designed with impeccable detailing and décor sensibilities that resonates with Libas’ new identity bringing freshness to the brand.

The new Libas stores are young, free spirited, symbolise simplicity, boldness and confidence, which is also reflected in their distinct choice of colour Purple, that resembles the essence of femininity.

The brand understands the evolving ethnic wear needs of an Indian woman and focuses on becoming one-stop-shop to provide 360-degree wardrobe solutions covering all facets and occasions. With an endeavor to blend indigenous crafts of India with contemporary design, the stores offer brand’s most iconic collections, exclusive occasion wear, wedding styles, ready-to-stitch fabrics, and plus size clothing along with the brand’s core range of everyday ethnic wear Libas Basics.

Commenting on the launch, Sidhant Keshwani, Managing Director said, “We are very excited to have launched our physical stores in the key areas of Delhi and are aiming to launch many more in the coming months. Along with having a strong online presence, we still believe in traditional brick and mortar. It will strengthen our presence, helping us in being accessible to a wider customer segment thus providing us with the opportunity to deliver our beautiful collections that embody Libas’ philosophy.”

With the launch of their new store, Libas also unveiled its rebranded logo and identity. The rebranded logo has been designed to appeal to women who are naturally comfortable with being Indian. The curvature of the letterforms has an ethnic feel that complements a diversity of styles. The colour purple while being a distinct feminine colour also stands for women’s justice and dignity which is the essence of the gender equality movement, which the brand strongly feels for.

Libas’ constant endeavour has been to provide a great value to the customer along with elegant and upbeat collections of ethnic and fusion wear carefully curated in line with emerging fashion trends both in India and abroad. The New Libas is Simple, Confident and Bold, while being rooted to the rich cultural heritage of India. The brand proudly endorses the indigenous crafts of India, which are the inspiration behind all its new collections, creations and designs.

Moving ahead, the brand has major expansion plans in launching 15-20 stores in metro cities. And with the coming year, they will be expanding retails footprints by opening 50-60 EBO’s PAN India.

Considering the pandemic situation, the stores follow strict protocols on providing its customers a safe and hygienic shopping environment by installing sanitizers at various locations in the store, regularly checking temperature of both staff members and customers, vaccination of all its staff members, and daily disinfecting all surfaces as well as garments.

Libas is located at:

J-72, Rajouri Garden Main Market, New Delhi-110027

Shop No- 137, Ground Floor, V3S Mall, Nirman Vihar, New Delhi-110092