Liberation War Gallery Inaugurated in ICCR Dhaka, HC Pranay Verma Emphasised on the Significance of 1971 for India-Bangladesh Relations

3rd June, New Delhi: A new Liberation War Gallery of 1971 was inaugurated at the Indian Cultural Centre of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma joined the Home Minister at the inauguration of the Gellery which houses some of the rare photographs of the 1971 Liberation War.

The inaugural program was attended by several freedom fighters, Bir Muktijodhas, and distinguished guests, including eminent personalities of Bangladesh, representatives from cultural and educational fields, media persons and youth. The Gallery is a testament to the enduring bond of friendship between India and Bangladesh which displays heroic photographs and documents from the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. It pays tribute to the brave freedom fighters who fought against oppression and tyranny. The gallery honours the memory of the unknown millions who laid down their lives during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

In his remarks at the inauguration of the new gallery, High Commissioner Pranay Verma emphasised on the historical significance of the 1971 Liberation War for both Bangladesh and India. They underlined the unwavering spirit of friendship and solidarity that guided India’s support for Bangladesh’s independence. He said the gallery will highlight the shared commitment of India and Bangladesh to preserve and celebrate the spirit of 1971 that guides relations between the two countries.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan recalled the great sacrifice of Indian soldiers and the exemplary support provided by the people of India to the 10 million refugees who came to the neighbouring states of Tripura, West Bengal, Assam and other states of India during the freedom struggle. The program concluded with songs on the theme of the Liberation War of Bangladesh and a dance drama about the enduring friendship between India and Bangladesh.