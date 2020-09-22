Liberty General Insurance introduces ‘HealthPrime Connect’- A Comprehensive Health Insurance Plan Without Any Compromises

Mumbai, September 22, 2020: Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (Liberty) today, launched its new health insurance product ‘HealthPrime Connect’, a comprehensive product for all health emergencies. It offers life-long renewal benefit to its customers and offers a sum insured the option of up to Rs. 1 crore coverage with no sub-limits, no co-pays and no room rent capping. The policy has been introduced in three variants, viz., HealthPrime Connect Essential, HealthPrime Connect Optimum, and HealthPrime Connect Optimum Plus.

‘HealthPrime Connect’ policy has all the important features of an ideal health insurance plan such as Restore Benefit Cover which automatically restores the basic sum insured upon exhaustion of the Sum Insured and accrued Cumulative Bonus, during the policy period; Bariatric Surgery for treatment of obesity and weight control; Emergency Worldwide Coverage which enables the customers to travel freely anywhere in the world without the fear of medical emergencies.

The policy offers several other benefits to the policyholders such as day-care treatments, organ donor expenses, laser eye surgery, AYUSH treatment, infertility treatment cover, personal accident & critical illness cover, maternity cover, vaccination expense coverage of the newborn, cover against pre-hospitalization and post-hospitalization expenses, among others. Each of the product variants comes with numerous features and benefits to help customers get quality health care.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance said, “With the latest product offering ‘HealthPrime Connect’ from Liberty, our customers do not have to ever compromise on their wellbeing in the event of any medical emergencies, especially at a time when medical expenses are ballooning. With three feature-packed variants to choose from, Liberty reinforces its focus on the health insurance segment to provide customers a comprehensive offering that distinguishes itself from the existing gamut of health insurance products in the market. Backed by our best in class in-house claims management team, this product will empower our customers with the best protection cover in this difficult time.”

The term ‘comprehensive medical insurance’ is perfect for HealthPrime Connect because of the sheer range of unique features and benefits it offers. Here is a look at some of the important features:

1. High Sum Insured: Ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore 2. Pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses from 3 months to 6 months 3. Hospital Daily Cash up to Rs 4000 per day up to 10 days 4. Emergency local ambulance charges up to Rs. 8000 5. Second opinion for diagnosis and treatment 6. Organ donor expenses 7. Unique Maternity and childcare package 8. AYUSH treatment 9. Laser eye surgery 10. Obesity treatment 11. Infertility treatment 12. Health 360: Earn -and-Burn program that rewards a healthier lifestyle 13. Restoration benefits 14. Stay Fit bonus: Earn a reward of Rs 10, which can be used for any non-medical expense