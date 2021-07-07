Liberty General Insurance Launches #Liberty365

Mumbai, July 07, 2021: Liberty General Insurance Ltd, one of the leading general insurance companies in India, today introduced #Liberty365 – 365 days claims service including on weekends and holidays. This is a one of its kind customer-focused initiative in India in which Liberty General Insurance (LGI) will process its policyholders’ claims on all days of the week, unlike other insurance companies who offer this support only from Monday to Friday.

Ever since it started its operations in 2013, Liberty General Insurance has been recognized in the Indian market for its superior claim servicing. With this industry-first initiative, the company strives to take its commitment to its customers a notch higher. Motor, Health, and Travel insurance customers of LGI will be able to avail of this service at no extra premium cost. This facility will be available for claims processed in-house by LGI’s teams comprising of automobile and health insurance experts, ensuring claimants don’t have to wait for the weekend to pass to avail of LGI’s claim service. For motor insurance customers, this service is available for vehicle inspections and cashless repair approvals upon filing a claim as well as for post-repair approvals for timely delivery of the vehicle at the participating workshops for claims up to INR 50,000/- for Private Cars, and up to INR 10,000/- for Two Wheelers.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance said, “Customer centricity is at the heart of all endeavors that Liberty General Insurance undertakes. We care for our customers and want them to live safer and more secure lives. At the same time, we want to ensure that we are accessible to our customers when they need us – any day of the week. This initiative is a strong reaffirmation of our long-term commitment to our customers and to the growing general insurance industry in India.”