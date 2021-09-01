Liberty General Insurance offers special Travel Insurance for flight bookings on Yatra

Chennai: Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (Liberty), one of the leading general insurance companies in India has always believed in being there for its customers at every touchpoint and offering them relevant insurance solutions as per their dynamic needs. In this backdrop, Liberty and Yatra, India’s home-grown online travel agency, have partnered together to offer ‘Liberty Secure Travel’ an insurance policy to the customers who book airline travel through Yatra’s platform. Yatra’s customers can opt for Liberty Secure Travel cover, thus enabling them to avail of a seamless refund on the cancellation of their flights.

When a customer cancels a flight ticket, a significant portion of the ticket fare amount is deducted as a penalty by the airlines. The refund is usually meagre in comparison to the overall ticket price. This policy will ensure zero cancellation penalty to its customers to reduce their cancellation worries.

Liberty Secure Travel offers a ‘Cancel for Any Reason’ option to the customers. Further, the customers will be able to cancel their flights up to 24 hours before departure and Liberty will reimburse them for losses of up to INR 5,000.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance Limited said, “We at Liberty are elated to partner with Yatra for offering Liberty Secure Travel insurance policy. As we get back to normal life and travel, this product will surely benefit a large number of customers, safeguarding them from any unforeseen circumstances that necessitate travel cancellation. We are certain that our product will give peace of mind and confidence to the customers to plan their travel worry-free.”

“With this association, we aim to increase our distribution base on this new age platform and offer best in class services to the customers of Yatra by providing them relevant travel solutions, Mr. Asthana further added.”

Highlights of Liberty Secure Travel Policy:

For trip cancellation, the customer will be eligible for a Sum Insured (INR) maximum up to 5,000/. The sum insured for both accidental death, permanent and total disablement will be (INR) 1,00,000/-.

Anyone aged between 3 months to 70 years can buy a travel insurance policy. The travel insurance plan starts from Rs.399 onwards per flight including GST.

Liberty Secure Travel will be available only for domestic travel.

‘Trip Cancellation Extension’ cover can be claimed if you have canceled your flight ticket at least one day (24 hours) before the scheduled departure date.

The policy starts from the scheduled departure date and time of flight from the originating airport to the actual arrival date and time at the destination airport as mentioned in the booked flight ticket through which insurance cover has opted for which the Insured has paid the Premium.

About Liberty General Insurance: Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) is a joint venture between Liberty Citystate holdings PTE Ltd—a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer with over 900 offices across the world, headquartered in the U.S. —Enam Securities, and Diamond Dealtrade. LGI commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of 1100+ with presence across 100+ locations in 29 states and UT. Its partner network consists of about 5100+ hospitals and more than 4300 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, fire and engineering insurance, marine insurance and other miscellaneous insurance products in India.