Liberty General Insurance Partners CSC e-Governance Services India to Expand Rural Reach

Mumbai: Liberty General Insurance, one of the fastest growing General Insurance companies in India today entered into a partnership with CSC e-Governance Services India under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. Through this agreement Liberty will further strengthen its presence in rural areas across India by selling its insurance products through the CSC network. Initially, the company will offer Motor Insurance products – Two-Wheeler, Private Car and Commercial Vehicle to the customers.

In a formal ceremony held in New Delhi today, Mr. Amit Jain, President, Personal Lines, Bancassurance & Affinity and Marketing, Liberty General Insurance and Mr. Sanjay Kumar Rakesh Chief Executive Officer, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd signed and exchanged the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amit Jain, President, Personal Lines, Bancassurance & Affinity and Marketing, Liberty General Insurance said, “Liberty has always been a front-runner in identifying opportunities in extending insurance benefits to masses. As one of the leading companies in the Indian insurance sector, we are committed to the vision of maximizing financial inclusion. We will focus on reaching out and empowering channels operating out of remote locations with an understanding of various insurance products. Our strategy is to improve the access to insurance products for rural India though awareness creation, technology leverage, product innovation.”

Speaking on the development, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. said, “Our partnership with Liberty General Insurance will empower the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) through new skills and knowledge of products and services, while expanding the agenda of financial inclusion catering to rural customers. Moreover, with the last mile network of 4.2 lakh, of which 2.74 lakh are in Gram Panchayats, the presence of CSC in the remotest corner of the Country brings huge potential and opportunity to act as a one of the biggest distribution channels for the insurance companies such as Liberty General Insurance in India.”