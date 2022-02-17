LIC IPO big boost for InsurTechs and Insurance Ecosystem – Zopper, CEO

“Insurtech industry will amply benefit from the much-awaited LIC IPO. Most of the public insurers in the country were still evaluating digitization of customer journeys, which will get a boost post LIC IPO.
With the next phase of insurance distribution being driven by ease and accessibility of insurance products, I think LIC IPO is a pivotal moment. For an Insurtech player such as Zopper, we would be keen to integrate our digital rails with LIC and distribute bespoke products. That would help in increasing insurance penetration.”
– Surjendu Kuila, Co-Founder and CEO, Zopper