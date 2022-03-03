Life Vitals’ new venture into Copper Face Mask

India’s 1st Face Mask with Antiviral Properties

Kolkata, 3rd March 2022: ShriMaa Group, the leading manufacturer, supplier, and exporters of Face masks, Non-woven, Melt blown, PP/HDPE/BOPP, FIBC & Block Bottom bags launches India’s first Copper Coated Virus Killer Face Mask. It is one of the largest mask manufacturers in India, producing a various range of face masks under the brand name of Life Vitals 3-ply surgical mask, N-95 mask, PPE Kit, reusable cloth mask, Safety products, etc.

ShriMaa group position itself as the pioneer of making world-class products with a monthly production capacity of around 3500 MT which are cost-effective and provides great customer satisfaction. The grad launch witnessed the esteemed presence of Dr. Kaushik Hazra, MBBS (Hons), DTCD(Chest), MD (Internal Medicine), Consultant Physician, Assistant Professor, Medicine; Dr.PragatiSinghal, MBBS MS (General Surgery), Fellowship in Surgical Oncology and Breast Oncoplasty (Tata Medical Center, Kolkata); Dr.SushmitaRoychowdhury, Director Pulmonology, Fortis HospitalAnandapur, Kolkata Pulmonology; Mr.Sajjan Bansal, Director, ShriMaa Group; Mr. Inderpal Singh Arora, Director, Life Vitals and Renowned Actress Paoli Dam today.

Copper has been known to possess disinfectant properties since ancient times. Our Products and Services are profoundly valued and esteemed in the global markets, end-to-end Integration allowing for complete control of Quality, Technical Services, Design, Manufacturing, R&D, and Deliveries. We are supplying our products in domestic and international markets. We are offering Copper Face Masks which is an innovative new product copper-coated virus killer mask. The group has consistently expanded its distribution roots into various industries by associating with multi-national companies.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr.Sajjan Bansal, Director, ShriMaa Group said, “At Shrimaa Group we believe in manufacturing quality products which signify the real art of packaging. We have a wide portfolio to supply the bags to various types of packaging needs which cater to the packaging of food grains, cement, carbon Black, Manganese, etc. We use the highest quality of raw materials from domestic & international markets. These raw materials are procured at premium pricing to satisfy the quality standards by BIS. Our bags are well known in the market for their perfect finish, long-lasting build, high quality, and long durability. The team of experienced directors is engaged with a specific role to play in the day-to-day working of the company. We have a team of about 1000 plus employees working each day to give the best quality of products as set by the industry standards. We have a group of talented experts having industry knowledge of over 2 decades in this industry.”

Addressing the media Mr. Inderpal Singh Arora, Director, Life Vitals said, “Our face masks have been BFE and PFE tested, UV sterilized and dust-free. After thorough research done by the industry experts, we are excited to announce our newest venture as we place public health and safety at the top of our priority list. We have gained importance in both domestic and international markets.

Highlights of the event:

Shaimaa endeavour is to develop reliable, durable and cost-effective packaging solutions to the industries with continuous R&D and Innovations.

It provides a one-stop solution for PP Woven Sack & Bulk Bag Products.

About Life Vitals: An integral part of the ShriMaa Group, Life Vitals was founded in 2020 and is situated in the Burdwan district of West Bengal. It manufactures a 3-ply surgical mask, N-95 mask, bouffant cap, reusable mask, disposable bed-sheet, cloth mask & other safety products. With a monthly capacity of over 15 million face masks, 1 million N-95 masks, and 20,000 PPE suits they play a vital role in COVID supplies. Crafted with care and perfection each product is the epitome of quality in its segment. Hygiene and Safety are the cornerstones of our manufacturing process resulting in world-class products with Research & Development being a pillar.