Lifespire’s Zahir Mohammed Recognized with Direct Support Professional of the Year Award 2021

Lifespire, Inc., www.lifespire.org, announced that Zahir Mohammed, a direct support professional with Lifespire, was a recipient of the Direct Support Professional Excellence Award from Community Care Rx.

The award was presented at the luncheon held on December 9th, 2021 at the Muttontown Country Club in Muttontown, New York.

Zahir Mohammed has provided comfort and care for clients at Lifespire for 18 years. This role has called for him to oversee the safety of people he served, assist with individual needs such as transport to day programs and recreational trips, and to medical appointments. He also dispensed medication and medication inventory, cooked and cleaned, provided administrative support and maintenance. Through all of these functions, he has brought value and meaning into the lives of those developmentally disabled. The award is a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition given to direct support professionals (DSPs) who have demonstrated outstanding support and service provided to the community of the people they support.

Community Care Rx, Inc. is a Long-Term Care pharmacy, qualified to provide comprehensive pharmacy services to various types of organizations.

“We are a small ‘army of soldiers’ who daily champion the individuals we are committed to support. Over the last 21 months, Lifespire has risen to the challenges that this pandemic has foisted upon us, our support recipients and our organization’s administrative professionals who endeavor to cross the t’s, dot the i’s and fill in all the blanks that arise during the course of every day,” stated Thomas Lydon, CEO, Lifespire, Inc.

Every client that Lifespire serves requires a level of personal commitment that translates into such qualities as responsibility, maturity, punctual and yet flexible, compassionate and always prepared to be good at problem solving.

Lifespire – History

For seven decades, Lifespire has continued to fulfill the legacy of uninterrupted care envisioned by Ida Rappaport, founder of ACRMD (former name of Lifespire) and Harry Kamish by helping to support 5,000 people each week to reach their life goals of community involvement, meaningful employment and independent living. Lifespire’s efforts have been recognized in 2016 when they became only the third organization in Manhattan to receive accreditation by the Council on Quality and Leadership for Person-Centered Excellence.

Lifespire Services – What We Do

Day Habilitation

Community Habilitation

Residential

After School Respite

Article 16 Clinic

Family Support

Important Facts About Lifespire

– Locations: 82 throughout the five boroughs of New York City, as well as services and sites in Westchester and Ulster County

– Residences: 118

– Day Comprehensive Service Centers: 11

– Citywide Services Include: Family Support Services, Individual Support Services and Assistive Supports

– Staff: Over 1,000

– Number of Individuals Served: Over 5,000

Careers at Lifespire

Lifespire is a place that creates an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all backgrounds. Together, we strive to build an encouraging, supportive, and flexible organization that fosters innovation. We are committed to cultivating a place where everyone can feel they belong. We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. To find out more about careers at Lifespire email: hr@lifespire.org.

A career at Lifespire offers new experiences for growth, and the opportunity to work with dedicated people every single day. We are always looking for passionate individuals who understand that they make a big difference. For more information, email lifespirepr@gmail.com.

Direct Support Professional

These individuals, also known as “DSP,” is defined as someone who works as a direct care worker, in-home support worker, personal assistant, or attendant who works directly with people with disabilities to ensure that they have the necessary supports that enable them to live, work, and enjoy life more independently in a community-based setting.