Lifestyle that exudes pure luxury at The Islands by Gaurs

What are the things that come to your mind when you think of a dream home? Lavish interiors, picturesque views, world-class amenities, and ample green spaces are the top features that would be on anyone’s list. Your dream of a dream home will get fulfilled by choosing, The Islands by Gaurs which has everything in place to qualify as your dream home destination.

Located in the most premium location of Greater Noida in the midst of one of the largest integrated townships in the country, The Islands by Gaurs comprises of residential towers spreading across 452 acres of lush greens. Relishing in nature’s delight will be your daily enjoyment if you reside in the Islands by Gaurs. Make it your permanent residence as it ensures an uninterrupted view of the large green expanse and the blue sky. You will be able to sip your morning cup of tea while watching the sunrise before you get engaged in your regular routine.

The Islands by Gaurs has one of the world’s longest 18-hole golf courses in the vicinity, which is designed by Greg Norman, one of the world’s best Gold Course designers. The Golf Course entertains the who’s who of the world of business, entertainment, and expats, and you might get the chance to play with them and playfully boast of it.

In addition to the golf course, it also has a state-of-the-art sports complex, an exclusive members-only club, a helipad, schools, hospitals, a town center, a golf and spa resort and many other exclusive facilities, all of which you have exclusive access to.

The under-construction residences are designed to offer nothing but luxury. Every floor has just two luxury homes and everything you touch here promises to be an experience in itself! From expansive dining rooms with crafted details in every nook and corner to the bedroom and large deck balconies that offer views that transport you into a different world, these homes promise to offer a lifestyle par excellence, tailor-made just for you.

The homes are designed to be airy and well-lit, and some selected residences are large terrace homes, or penthouse suites to give luxury an all-new meaning.

The condominium has a total of 506 units, spread across 9 blocks each of which towers up to 37 floors. The boulevard of towers creates a landmark seen by its enormity and also the neo-classical and Gothic influences in its architecture that make it aesthetically pleasing. The apartments are large – at options of 4 BHK to 6 BHK.

The Islands by Gaurs will offer extraordinary amenities in three distinct zones- The Ivory Coast, The Gold Coast, and The Orbit. The clubhouse, known as The Gold Coast, offers recreational activities for the entire family including an indoor heated swimming pool, family pool and lap pool, cigar lounge, sports bar, and cards rooms, patisserie and coffee shop, virtual classroom, kids play area, gymnasium, business center, library, mini home theatre, salon, medical center, and a youngster’s zone.

The luxury extends to the sky at The Orbit, a skywalk created on top of The Islands by Gaurs that connects all the buildings to offer some rejuvenation amongst the clouds. Located just over the 23rd floor, this haven connects through 8 towers and forms a kind of a central nervous system for the condominium.

Amidst the clouds, you can unwind as you sit at one of the workstation pods on your work from home day, jog along the walking track, socialise in the festival garden, read at the library or just soak in the breath taking views from the observation deck.

It has been conceptualized and curated to provide a life filled with utmost grandeur and glamour. At The Ivory Coast which is at ground level, you can workout at the open gym and walking track, sit out at the chilling pad and along the waterbody, or enjoy with the children at the kid’s play area, climbing wall, or mounds, or relax at the yoga and meditation area.

Since 1995, Gaurs is synonymous with excellence in the world of real estate after delivering successful projects ranging from high-end luxury apartments to affordable flats where thousands of happy families are living. Some signature projects include Gaur City, Gaur Yamuna City, Gaur Cascades, Gaur Mulberry Mansions, Gaurs Platinum Towers, Gaur Saundaryam, Gaur Spotswood, Gaur Green Avenue, and many more.

“It is out foresight, eye for perfect locations, and excellence in execution that has earned us a much-deserved success throughout our long journey. As an acutely customer-centric organization, we intrinsically focus on all efforts towards customers in order to understand, anticipate and satisfy their needs and expectations cost-effectively and within time-bound deadlines,” shared by Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group.

The complex is strategically located in the epicenter of progress, Greater Noida, which is being envisioned as the ‘smartest city’ of the National Capital Region. It has a well-developed road network to offer connectivity and an expansive green cover that brings down the carbon footprint of the industry that dwells there, offering you a pollution-free living environment.

So, indulge yourself in this uber luxury lifestyle and take the chance to call it your home. The Islands by Gaurs promises the best in class living experience to its homeowners with world-class facilities and high levels of safety. We are impressed, what about you