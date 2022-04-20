Lift your spirits with your favourite Starbucks beverages

Hyderabad April 20th, 2022: Everyone’s favourite neighbourhood store, Starbucks is always looking at ways to delight their customers and build long-lasting connections.

This weekend, on the 23rd and 24th April 2022, coffee aficionados can relish not only their favourite Starbucks beverages such as the Java Chip Frappuccino®, Caramel Frappuccino®, Signature Hot Chocolate, Caramel Macchiato but also the limited-time offerings including Mango On The Beach Frappuccino®, S’mores Frappuccino®, S’mores Latte and more at a special price of INR 190* only available across all their 268 stores in India through dine in and take away.

With the aim to instill surprise and excitement amongst their fans and to reward them with a special limited-time offer, Starbucks has launched an exciting campaign – #OMGStarbucks190. The campaign visuals play around the elements of surprise, awe and delight.

The brand believes in a customer first philosophy and such offerings are reflective of the gratitude they feel for their customer’s constant love, support and loyalty.

In celebration of this limited time #OMGStarbucks190 offer, Starbucks has also associated with celebrated stand -up comedian Sapan Verma for an engaging campaign video wherein Sapan is left awe-struck listening to the special price for his order. A little unbelievable, #OMGStarbucks190 campaign is sure to surprise all the Starbucks loyalists visiting the store this weekend and leave them wanting for more.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CcanWDch5DU/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CccMNl2hl4Q/

Join in the celebrations on 23rd and 24th April 2022 and indulge in your favourite beverages with #OMGStarbucks190!

*Offer applicable on Tall and Short sized beverages priced at INR 190 plus taxes only in Starbucks stores. Offer is not applicable on delivery*