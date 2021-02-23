Light the world back to healthy routine: Sterlights

Covid-19 changed the world dramatically. Everything changed even our mindsets. Many people lost their loved ones and some recovered from the clutches of Covid-19. Whole world is fighting with the virus to save the mankind, on the other hand technology companies have been trying to come up most sophisticated solutions.

Sterlights is one of the startups that is successful in providing solution to fight the virus from spreading. The company has come up solutions to disinfect your home office using the power of lights. You can call it “Sterilization With The Power Of LighT.” Some of the solutions provided by the company are: Far UVC Entry Gate, Escalator HandrailSanitizer,Handheld Far-UVC Sanitizer and Far-UVC Disinfection Lamp.

Check out https://sterlights.com/ to know more about the company and their products. The company mentions ”

We at Sterlights believe that there is an easy and safe solution. UVC light has been known for decades for its germicidal qualities. It has been used to disinfect pathogens of all kinds in hospitals, laboratories, food industries, and other commercial spaces.” Yiftach Atzmon, Co-founder, Business development; Jacob So, Co-founder, Logistics & operation; Udy Bar Yosef, Head of Scientific operations at Sterlights.