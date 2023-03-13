Lightroom Presets vs. Photoshop Actions: What Is the Best for Your Photography?

Every photographer wants to optimize post-processing pictures to the max. And they have that option. Both Photoshop and Lightroom offer it. However, some users think that even the best Lightroom presets for portraits are nothing compared to Photoshop actions and vice versa. Which of them is right? In today’s article, we’ll try to answer this question and end the competition.

Presets and Actions: What’s This?

Before we start making comparisons, it’s worth understanding the definitions. So:

Photoshop actions are a set of instructions that tell Photoshop what changes to make to your image, in the order that you choose. For example, you can create an action that first adjusts the color of the image, then adds a filter, changes the way the layers are blended, and finally lowers the opacity. Once you have recorded the action, you can apply it to any other image with just a click of a button, and all the changes will be made automatically in just a few seconds. The great thing about actions is that you can still make further adjustments to the layers afterward if needed.

Lightroom presets are like a pre-set set of adjustments that you can apply to your photo. It’s similar to applying a filter on your pic, but it’s more like applying a combination of settings all at once. You don’t have to go through the steps of adjusting the settings one by one, as the preset has already saved all of those adjustments for you. So, you can instantly give your photo a certain look or feel. Unlike Photoshop actions, Lightroom presets don’t follow a set of specific steps, but rather apply a set of saved adjustments to your photo.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Presets and Actions

Pros

Let’s start with the benefits first. Both tools give users the ability to significantly reduce the time they spend on post-processing pictures. If you are a photographer who does wedding photography, for example, this will be invaluable to you.

The second, but no less important point, is that Lightroom presets for portraits and Photoshop actions are very easy to use. This is very important for beginners who want to improve their pictures, but do not know all the secrets of post-processing applications.

And the last, but the almost decisive advantage for every photographer is the opportunity to create your own style and learn something new. The bottom line is that you look at free preset Lightroom for portrait or Photoshop actions and get inspiration for new ideas. It also allows you to become more familiar with the application of your choice. Just look at what sequence of actions is applied in Photoshop to achieve the desired effect. If you are working with its competitor, take a look at the settings that were set to create the preset.

Cons

However, the heroes of our review have not only advantages but also disadvantages. It’s important to note that neither actions nor presets can magically transform your photo into a perfect image with just one click. While applying them can definitely give your pic a certain look or feel, you will still need to make some manual adjustments to get the best possible result. Even if you don’t make any, the picture might still impress your family, friends, or clients. However, for the most optimal outcome, it’s recommended to fine-tune the settings manually after applying.

You should also remember that there is no one-size-fits-all solution, so you still have to guess what kind of photo your choice will work best. Every picture is distinct with its own unique characteristics, such as exposure or lighting. Therefore, even though some presets or actions may work well on a large number of images, they may not be suitable for all of them. In other words, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to editing photos, as each photo requires its own set of adjustments to look its best.

Lightroom Presets vs. Photoshop Actions: What Should I Choose?

Of course, both presets and actions have their own unique features. Let’s take a look at the advantages of the first ones:

Faster post-processing when it comes to a large number of images.

Easier setup.

Instant preview.

Actions also have their advantages, of course:

Maintaining full control over the workflow during post-processing.

Ability to create a template for each editing step.

It turns out that it all depends on the situation and how many pictures you need to improve.

To Sum Up

Whether you should use presets or actions depends on your preferred genre of photography and which app you’re most comfortable using. Both tools can be useful and you can even use them together as needed.

For events, weddings, and sports photographers, presets can be especially perfect. Street and some product photographers may also benefit from using them. If your photos don’t require complex or detailed editing, presets can be a great option.

On the other hand, if you work with fewer photos but require more precise editing, you might want to use actions instead. This could include portrait, landscape, macro, or creative editing. In Photoshop, you have greater flexibility to mask layers and limit actions to specific areas of a single pic.