Limca Book Of Records Pays Tribute To India’s Covid-19 Warriors, Celebrates 30 Years Of Inspiration!

The year also marks Limca’s 50-year milestone in India

New Delhi, August 13, 2021: Commemorating its 50th year in India, Limca – The Coca-Cola Company’s home-grown brand today launched a special edition of Limca Book of Records (LBR) that marks 30 completed years of India’s favorite book of records. This year’s edition honors and celebrates the undefeated spirit of COVID-19 frontline warriors who have courageously led the battle against the pandemic, with a spotlight on their selfless acts of kindness along with showcasing the extraordinary talent and achievers across the country as always.

This year’s Limca Book of Records is a combined edition of two challenging years and celebrates stellar victories and accomplishments in human endeavor, structures, education, defense, government, science and technology, adventure, business, cinema, the natural world, literature, and the arts. Featuring over 4,000 records, the latest edition has masterfully leveraged distinct display pages, reader-friendly infographics, and charts to make it more visually appealing. Along with fascinating new records, the 2020–22 edition also includes Record Rewind capsules of earlier records and Super 30features highlighting milestones and achievements over the past three decades.

This edition of LBR, marking 30 inspiring years, coincides with brand Limcacommemorating 50 years since its inception in 1971. Limca has a deep-rooted connection with India and is widely acclaimed for its unparalleled ability to quench thirst and instill a feeling of freshness. Limca’s brand evolution and new positioning acknowledge and applaud the ‘doers’ in life and their relentless spirit of moving ahead and looking forward no matter how difficult the circumstances. This aligns well with the book’s special COVID-19 feature, which captures milestones, compassionate actions, and innovative ideas that echo the very spirit of the Limca Book of Records – persistence, resilience, and triumph in the face of all odds.

Adding to this, VijayaGhose, Editor Emeritus, LBR, said, “This year’s edition of LBR marks a great milestone –50years of Limca and the 30yearsof the book! Right from its inception, LBRreceived instant recognition across multiple fields and instilled a ray of hope among people. The first edition of LBR was released in Mumbai in 1990 and was a complete sell-out with the who’s who attending the launch. It’s a tribute to our prestigious records and record holders.”

Speaking about the launch, Thomas Abraham, Managing Director, Hachette India(and former project editor LBR 1988–94), said, “Despite the interruptions and disruptions of the past two years, the Limca Book of Records is back and is celebrating a landmark. I am particularly delighted that I was part of this journey from the inception of the book and am now once again a part of its journey as it leaves 30 editions behind. India at its best marches on.”

Commenting on the launch, Arnab Roy, Vice President, and Head-Marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Over the last one and a half years we witnessed some of the most awe-inspiring stories, which restored our faith in humanity despite it being one of the most challenging times in human history. Limca Book of Records is seen as a comprehensive chronicle of India’s remarkable facets and successes. Featuring the extraordinary record holders has been a privilege for us. Limca pays ode to the doers and signifies its role as enhanced hydration offering to provide full-body rejuvenation and energy for every situation. The brand will continue to evolve and explore new avenues and meaningful associations.”

A few highlights from this edition of the book are the Vande Bharat mission that became the world’s largest repatriation exercise, while Noccarc Robotics, a start-up by Nikhil Kurele and HarshitRathore developed low-cost portable ventilators; Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research developed Covaxin while the Serum Institute of India manufactured Covishield, both approved vaccines that join the gallery of accomplishments on display in the Limca Book of Records.

This edition also celebrates the astounding achievements of India’s green warriors – who looked beyond themselves, to focus on the environment and our planet – in a new environment and sustainability section. They steered sustainability campaigns, focused on waste management, and undertook recycling and other environment-friendly missions. Besides the ‘Environment and Sustainability and ‘Combating Covid-19’ sections, the book also contains sections on ‘100 Years of India at the Olympics’, Thrilling 30s’ and ‘Our States and Union Territories. The book is available at a special price of INR 550/- exclusively in the Indian subcontinent.

