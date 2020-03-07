LimeRoad Brings Colour Pop MakeUp For Your Eyes

All of us swear by the tried and tested smoked-kohl look replete with bold black eyeliner for effect. How about stepping off the beaten track and experimenting with some colours to make your eyes pop? LimeRoad brings for you different colour-pop eye makeup looks this season that will set the temperature soaring.

Sunset eye makeup: Everyone loves a beautiful sunset. Made from hues of red, coral, purple and gold, this warm-toned eye makeup range with vivid hues can be worn both during the day and at night.

Colored eyeliner: A super-easy way to add a dash of colour to your beautiful eyes is by applying a coloured eyeliner. Swap your traditional black-winged eyeliner for a blue, green, red or brown eyeliner and light up your waterline. Here are two of our favourite coloured eyeliners that you’ll love too!

Color: pink

Finish: matte

Price: INR 850

Color: Gold

Finish: Shimmer

Price: INR 529

Colored Mascara: While your loyalties might lie with the classic black mascara, you will love what coloured mascara will do to your eyes! Opt for cobalt blue or emerald green and flicker your eyelashes away.

Color: Blue

Price: INR 1735