Linaro announces appointment of new VP of Engineering Tim Benton

Linaro Ltd, the open source collaborative engineering organization developing software for the Arm® ecosystem, announced that the company has appointed Tim Benton as its new VP of Engineering.

Linaro has driven open source software development on Arm since 2010, providing the tools, Linux kernel quality and security needed for a solid foundation to innovate on. Industry leaders join Linaro to work on common projects. Collaborating on common projects reduces overall software fragmentation, allowing member companies to reduce their costs for development and validation of Arm-based software.

Tim has over 25 years international experience in software development and consulting. In his most recent role at Facebook, Tim built and led multiple cross functional teams to define and deliver Integrity Platform initiatives within Facebook. Prior to that Tim was the Senior Director of Software Engineering for the Open Source Software group at Arm, leading a global team of 250+ engineers and developing a wide variety of open source software – from platform bring up, through Linux kernel optimisation, UEFI, Trusted Firmware, to networking, storage and language support on Arm IP. With a strong background in engineering leadership, as well as experience working with both Arm technology and open source, Tim is well suited to head up the engineering organization at Linaro.

“Arm is deeply committed to supporting the open-source software community and Tim was a key member of the leadership team driving its growth during his time at Arm,” said Mark Hambleton, vice president of open-source software at Arm, Linaro Board Member and Chairman. “Both Arm and Linaro will see real benefit from Tim’s knowledge and experience of the Arm ecosystem as he takes on the role of leading software engineering at Linaro.”

“Tim has a great track record of setting up and leading large, distributed engineering teams that go on to be highly efficient and successful”, said Li Gong, CEO at Linaro. “We are very pleased to see him bring this experience and expertise to Linaro.”

“Linaro holds a unique position in the Arm ecosystem, providing the collaborative leadership and innovation our members need to successfully enter new markets and adopt new technologies”, said Tim Benton, VP of Engineering at Linaro. “I am excited to play a part in the future of Linaro and the Arm ecosystem by helping the engineering organization continue to evolve and grow in a fast changing industry.”