LINC Limited launches the new Pentonic Frost

Kolkata: Linc Limited recently announced the Pan-India launch of the Pentonic Frost. This highly anticipated writing instrument comes as an addition to their phenomenally popular Pentonic line of products. Through its rich legacy of being one of the dominant players in the industry, the company regards the Pentonic Frost as one of its finest and most elegant products. This season, add the ‘New Cool’ to your wish list with Pentonic Frost, which comes in a choice of pestle three colors, namely Blue, Black, and Red. Priced at a modest Rs 10, the sleek style and flawless writing emitting from the top-quality ink set it apart from the rest of the products available in that price range.

The Pentonic brand, launched last year, is one of the most popular products of Linc Limited, which has been one of India’s most trusted writing instruments over the last four decades. With a strong presence in over 50 countries across the world, it is easily among the most popular names in the industry. (The Pentonic range of classy and contemporary products, accentuating an apt tagline of ‘driven by design’, are inspired by minimalism and driven by top-of-the-line mechanisms.) The entire brand stands for a superior writing experience, by integrating the best of technology with superior design aesthetics.

Speaking at the launch of this new product, Mr. Deepak Jalan, Managing Director, Linc Limited, said, “One of the best next-generation pens in the nation is the Pentonic which offers a writing experience that is both ultra-modern and a celebration of class. The new Pentonic Frost is a stunning and stylish addition to the great success enjoyed by our entire range of Pentonic products. It will give its users a lot of reason to write, thanks to its sleek look, curvilinear body, smooth grip, fluidic finish as well as superior ink technology. With the launch of this modestly priced product, Pentonic Frost is anticipated to uphold the core values of our company, which are to stand out through innovation and offer the best writing experience at competitive prices.”

The Pentonic Frost also comes with a special 100 piece dispenser. The newly launched products will be available at most stationery outlets around the country, with blue, black, and red ink colors to choose from. Online forums for retail might be added in the future.