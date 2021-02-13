Lindero Edutainment is Proud to Announce the Release of Their Feature Film, “The Breakdown” (2021). It Will Premier on Amazon Prime Video on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Newport Beach, CA : The Romantic Comedy, “The Breakdown,” will premiere Saturday, February 13 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

The story revolves around a group of nerdy high school band students as they embark on an international band trip to California. Their bus breaks down in the middle of nowhere and they are forced to stay at an old motel, unsupervised, full of mischief, and ready to have an orgy just like cool kids. It has lots of comedic scenes with a sprinkle of drama.

“The Breakdown” cast is full of up-and-coming talent including Andrea Dersom, Noah Toth, Christian Nicholes and Sylvia Joan.

“Our crew for this project was so special. Our director David Codeglia and cinematographer James Codeglia are twin brothers known as quite the dream team. The two of them have been in the film industry for decades. ‘The Breakdown’ is the first feature film they have created together with the support of our amazing producer Gillian Wang,” says Production Manager Johnathan Adams.

“We had an amazing time creating this film and are beyond proud of it. We hope you have as much fun and excitement watching ‘The Breakdown’ as we had creating it.”