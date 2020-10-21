LinkAstro App shares the importance of Navratri 2020 and how its 9 days are celebrated.

Navratri is considered auspicious. But after ages, adding some rare auspicious coincidences, Navratri from October 17 to 25, 2020 is going to be very lucky.

Due to more months, tasks like marriage, engagement, building construction, starting of business were stopped but restart from the 17th.

Many things can be done in Navratri without even seeing the Muhurta, but during this Navratri, you will also get the gift of good auspicious coincidences.

On the 17th, 21st and 25th is Amrit Yoga, where doing something or starting something important ensures favourable results and will help you achieve success.

On the 18th is Preeti Yoga, on the 19th Ayushman Yoga, on the 20th is Saubhagya Yoga considered to have the effect of good fortune.

On the 18th and 24th, there is Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, considered auspicious for beginning new work. In 2020, Navami and Vijay Dashami will be on the 25th of October.

Navami ends on the 25th at 7.41 am and after that, once Dashami starts, Dussehra will be celebrated only on 25th.