Lions Club Elite Doctors, felicitates eminent academicians from medical fraternity, on the eve of Teachers Day

Hyderabad: Lions Club of Hyderabad Elite Doctors, – a grouping of prominent city based doctors, paid rich tributes to the Teaching Community for their dedication and commitment and their significant role in nation-building, on the occasion of Teachers Day at Virinchi Hospital, today. Some of the iconic Gurus were presented with ‘Teachers Awards’, at the First General Body Meeting of the Club. Lion Dr Ashish Chauhan, Chartered President, Lions Club of Hyderabad Elite Doctors; felicitated the selfless personas who dedicated their life to moulding generations of Indians into brilliant individuals; in the presence of Dr SK Joshi (IAS Retd.) former Chief Secretary, Telangana; Raja Abel, Actor turned spiritual leader and Smt Madhavi Latha Kompella, Chairperson and Mr V Satyanarayana, Vice-Chairman and Executive Director, Virinchi Hospital.

The prominent teachers felicitated with Teaching Awards included

Prof. Dr Rammurthi Sasarla, Dean & HoD Radiology, NIMS;

Dr Vikas Bhatia, Director, AIIMS;

Dr Dilip Mathai, Dean, Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research;

Dr Ramana Rao, Director, EMRI;

Prof. Rajeev Varshney, Research Program Director – Genetic Gains, ICRISAT;

Dr Harvir Singh Nehwal, Agricultural Scientist, Directorate of Oilseeds Research;

Dr Sai Baba Goud, Padma Awardee;

Dr Urmila Anandh, HoD & Consultant Nephrologist, Yashoda Hospital;

Prof. Dr L T Kishore, Director, Vijaya Diagnostics;

Dr Srinivas Samavedam, Medical Director, Virinchi Hospital;

Dr Hemanth Kaukuntla, Senior cardio thoracic surgeon, Century Hospital;

Prof. Dr Surendra Sharma, Ayurveda specialist;

Kezia Vijay Kumar, Little Flower High School;

Teachers are the guiding lights of the community, they build our character and shape us into responsible individuals, recognising them and expressing gratitude is all that we can do for their priceless services, says Lion Dr Ashish Chauhan.

Lions Club Of Hyderabad Elite Doctors, has been actively involved in several free Humanitarian Services to the poor and needy like hunger relief camps, donations to orphanages, health camps etc., and is gearing up to be part of many more activities beneficial to the society.