Lions Club International launches world’s largest e-waste drive

New Delhi, 11th January 2023: Keeping in mind its social commitment, Lions Club International today announced the launch of world’s largest e-waste collection campaign titled as ‘Dump and Donate’ in partnership with Hindustan E-Waste Management Pvt. Ltd. (HEW), Primus Partners and National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA).

Announcing the launch of this campaign in a press conference held at The Constitution Club, Mr. A. P. Singh, International Third Vice President of Lions Clubs said, “India is hosting the G-20 summit 2023 and with this, the agenda also includes environmental protection and conservation. From January 13, 2023, this campaign will be started across over 120 cities of the country. Under this month-long campaign, the members of Lions Club International, will reach out through various schools, institutions and other mediums, and create awareness among the masses about E-waste and its harmful impact on health and environment. Keeping social commitment at the forefront, Lions Club International has designed this campaign in a unique manner”.

Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar lauded the efforts of Lions Club International in discharging its social commitment and responsibility. He also said that, “Our Prime Minister has already propagated the importance of e-Waste Management and different ministries have cleared their e-Waste inventories. India having taken the Presidency of G20, it is all the more an important endeavour taken up by Lions Clubs at this juncture”.