Lions Club International launches world’s largest e-waste drive

New Delhi, 11th January 2023: Keeping in mind its social commitment, Lions Club International today announced the launch of world’s largest e-waste collection campaign titled as ‘Dump and Donate’ in partnership with Hindustan E-Waste Management Pvt. Ltd. (HEW), Primus Partners and National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA).
Announcing the launch of this campaign in a press conference held at The Constitution Club, Mr. A. P. Singh, International Third Vice President of Lions Clubs said, “India is hosting the G-20 summit 2023 and with this, the agenda also includes environmental protection and conservation. From January 13, 2023, this campaign will be started across over 120 cities of the country. Under this month-long campaign, the members of Lions Club International, will reach out through various schools, institutions and other mediums, and create awareness among the masses about E-waste and its harmful impact on health and environment. Keeping social commitment at the forefront, Lions Club International has designed this campaign in a unique manner”.
Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar lauded the efforts of Lions Club International in discharging its social commitment and responsibility. He also said that, “Our Prime Minister has already propagated the importance of e-Waste Management and different ministries have cleared their e-Waste inventories. India having taken the Presidency of G20, it is all the more an important endeavour taken up by Lions Clubs at this juncture”.
Emphasizing on the importance of creating awareness about e-waste, Mr. Rakesh Kumar Singh, CRPF Commandant further said, “Most of us do not know how to eliminate e-waste and hence this campaign is important not only for India but for the whole world. Through this campaign, Lions Clubs is not only giving the message of environmental protection and security, but also protecting the future of the coming generation.
“Managing e-waste is a big problem all over the world and this can be mainly attributed to widespread use of smartphones, gadgets, and other electronic devices, which is causing harm to both health and environment. With rapid internet penetration, use of smartphones and electronic devices is also increasing faster than expected”, added Mr. Shekhar, Founder & CEO, Hindustan E-Waste.
A report titled ‘The Growing Impact of E-Waste in India’ prepared by Lions Club International and Primus Partners was also released on the occasion. Mr. Sameer Jain, MD Primus Partners said that, “This report highlights the harmful impact of e-waste as a menace with regard to health and environment in India. It highlights the responsibility each stakeholder can play towards the cause and also stresses on the importance of spreading awareness for the same”. This report is what motivated Lions Clubs to initiate this nationwide drive on e-waste management.