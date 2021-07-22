Lions Club of Hyd Petals announced Gaurangi, a flagship project, an ode to women artisans of Telangana

The All Women Lions Club, Hyderabad Petals held its 14th Installation Night and13th Charter Night in the city on Wednesday at Hotel Taj Deccan.

The theme of the function was Mana Telangana Bonalu Thali.

R. Sunil Kumar, Past International Director of The International Association of Lions Clubs was the Chief Guest. Manoj Kumar Purohit, Immediate Past District Governor was the induction officer and inducted six new members

R. Sunil Kumar administered oath of office of the new office bearers. They include: Sangeetha Verma; Kavitha Rathod are continuing as President and Secretary. Neetu Jain Nahata is the new Treasurer.

Giving her acceptance speech Sangeeta Verma said I accept the position with humility. And said that her focus would be to groom future leaders. “Gaurangi”, an Ode to women Artisans of Telangana will be the Flagship project for the year. Giving details about it Sangeetha Verma said it will an initiative to uplift and empower women weavers and artisans and prevent the extinction of glorious Telangana Hastakala(Looms & Crafts).

It would be an endeavour to revive long forgotten Telangana Arts such as Cheriyal and Banjara. A loom will be donated to a woman weaver from Narayanpet. Towards this direction all women wore Pochampally sarees to promote the weave.

Speaking on the occasion R. Sunil Kumar said we have become citizens of admirers world. But we must become the citizens of admired world. We see others more and less own self. The Pandemic gave an opportunity for the people to look into themselves. The power of people is proved in this pandemic. The vaccine which takes years to develop is developed in just one year. The people power has created medicine for the disease which was not known before.

The international Association of Lions had first Women Global

president after 102 years of existence and the second women Global President became within six years. Lions welcome newer voices.

Lionism needs more women take up leadership positions, said Sunil Kumar.

Giving her welcome remarks Sangeetha Verma said world will heal soon and we will be normal. Where there is a need there is a lion.

She informed that the club entered MoU with Little Flower Junior college for leadership and community outreach training of students of the college. The MoU will be extended by one more year.

We have become a formidable force. If women decide, no force can stop she said.

Manoj Kumar Joshi inducted six new members. He gave them orientation how Lions were serving society.

We are the peace makers of the world he told the new members.

Lions Clubs International was founded founded in 1917. In the year 1925, Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan honored as the “First Lady of Lionism” and “Second Lady of Lionism” respectively in the year 1925. It was in 1987 women were approved for Lions membership since then the organisation attracted many women.

Helen Keller later went on to become the world famous disabled person.

Juluri Raghu, the First Vice District Governor was the Guest of Honour. Ramakrishna, PSN Sampath other lion dignitaries also graced the occasion.