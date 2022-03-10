Lions Club recognises eminent women achievers with the ‘Grand Queens Club Global Leadership Award

Hyderabad, March 9th, 2022: The International Association of Lions Clubs – Lions District 320A, celebrated the season 3 of the prestigious Grand Queens Club Global Leadership Award by recognising sixty most influential and promising women at a glittering ceremony to commemorate International Women’s Day, today, at Club Botanika, Gachibowli. Chief Guest Sri Uppala Srinivas Gupta, chairman, TSTDC, presented the awards to the women for their outstanding contribution. Shri Ajay Misra, IAS (Retd.), Former Special Chief Secretary, Govt. of Telangana; Dr GBK Rao, Founder & Chairman, Pragati Resorts; Lion Raghu Juluri, 1st VDG, Dist 320A; Lion Saurabh Sureka and Lion Lady Rupa Sureka, Founders, Celebration Makers and Dr Ashish Chavan; graced the occasion. An eminent panel comprising of Doctors, Change makers, Business people; selected the winners from over 500 nominations from across 108 categories.

Some of the prominent Women achievers who were awarded were reputed gynaecologist and a Padmashree Award winner Dr Manjula Anagani; Ms Anindita Sinha, Head of Corporate Communications, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd.; Ms Prathiba Pulijala, Founder & Director, MEE School & Master Trainer; Nari shakti award 2020 winner & fitness specialist Ms Anuprasad Dangeti; Recipient of Department of Biotechnology CREST Award Dr N Lakshmi Bhavani; Founder of Brews & Blends Ms Vidyalatha Vallabhaneni and Leadership Trainer Ms Mansi Thakkar.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Uppala Srinivas Gupta said, Telangana government has implemented several programs for good health and welfare of women and is encouraging women entrepreneurs to excel. Since the formation of the state under the leadership of Shri KCR and Shri KTR, Telangana has formed she-teams to provide security and protection to women. Shri Gupta launched the Grand Queens Club Elite Cards and presented to all the current and past awardees.

Grand Queens Club was founded by Lion Saurabh Sureka and Lion Lady Rupa Sureka, Founders of Celebration Makers, a renowned Events and Marketing Organisation) with a vision to create a platform to celebrate and felicitate the most influential women from various walks of life, right from Entrepreneurs to Changemakers to Nation builders. This year the Club also recognised women achievers in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.