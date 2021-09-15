Lionsgate India announced promotion of Shreya Channa as the Vice President, People Office Lionsgate South Asia & South-East Asia

Hyderabad, 15th September 2021– Global Content leader, Lionsgate India today announced Shreya Channa who joined the firm earlier this year as Vice President (VP), Head of People Office, to be a part of the expansion for South Asia and Emerging Markets of Asia. She will be reporting to Lionsgate Managing Director Rohit Jain.

Shreya will work closely with Rohit Jain and Lionsgate Global CHRO, Ross Pollack who is based in United State of America, to expand Lionsgate’s strategy and people operations in emerging markets of Asia. Shreya is a seasoned HR professional with over 17 years of experience in Human Capital consulting, corporate HR and has advised Fortune 500 companies in India and USA in technology and telecom, among other industries. She has held a number of senior HR positions advising executive teams.

“At Lionsgate, we believe that people are the differentiating secret recipe and soul of an organization, we work everyday to build a culture of creativity and continuous learning. Shreya’s acumen and expertise will help us to supercharge the next era of Lionsgate in the region.” says Rohit Jain, Managing Director for Lionsgate-South Asia and Networks-Emerging Markets Asia.

“It feels incredible to be a part of this great company. We are looking at an exciting line up in Asia in the coming year. I look forward to partnering closely across the business and our teams as we continue to deliver our strategic priorities and execute on the many opportunities that lie ahead,” – Shreya Channa, Vice President (VP), People Office, Lionsgate South Asia & South-East Asia.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

Lionsgate India, one of the most recent entrants in the South Asian market, distributes and licenses premium content to linear and digital platforms across the region. It develops and produces original local Indian language content as well as adaptations of globally successful content. Lionsgate Play, a premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz, offers bespoke Hollywood content for Indian consumers. It boasts of thousands of hours of Premium Hollywood content including Premieres, billion-dollar Franchise Movies and binge worthy Box Sets. Lionsgate Play has a widely distributed network in the region spanning across partnerships like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Jio FTTH, Apple TV+, Amazon Firestick, OEM’s with an ambitious roadmap ahead. Lionsgate Play also develops and produces a diverse slate of high budget premium Indian originals.

ABOUT LIONSGATE Play

Lionsgate Play, a premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz, offers bespoke Hollywood content for Indian consumers. It boasts of thousands of hours of Premium Hollywood content including Premieres, billion-dollar Franchise Movies and binge worthy Box Sets. Lionsgate Play has a widely distributed network in the region spanning across partnerships like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Jio FTTH, Apple TV+, Amazon Firestick, OEM’s with an ambitious roadmap ahead. Lionsgate Play also develops and produces a diverse slate of high budget premium Indian originals.