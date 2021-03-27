Lionsgate Play Forms Strategic Partnership with Telkomsel in Indonesia

Hyderabad: On the heels of the January announcement of its plan to launch in Indonesia, Lionsgate Play, the South Asia-based streaming platform of global premium subscription service STARZ, has formed a multifaceted strategic partnership with leading digital telecommunication company Telkomsel, the two companies announced today.

Under the terms of the agreement, Telkomsel subscribers will be able to access blockbuster Lionsgate franchises such as “The Hunger Games,” “The Twilight Saga,” and “Now You See Me,” popular Lionsgate and STARZ television series like “Mad Men”, “Power” and “The Spanish Princess,” Academy Award®-winning films from other studios including “The Aviator” and “Babel,” and first-in-Indonesia original series through multiple options ranging from Data Pack Linked Access and Premium Data Bundle to Direct Carrier Billing. The premium bundle will be packaged with data quota from Telkomsel, all at an affordable price. Telkomsel subscribers can soon enjoy this premium offer very soon.

Telkomsel subscribers will get a sneak preview of Lionsgate Play’s deep library of blockbuster movies via Maxstream, Telkomsel’s video application. MAXstream has progressively established itself as the biggest video marketplace and home of entertainment in Indonesia. Telkomsel subscribers will have an opportunity to watch even more #sinemaspektakuler movies with every Gigamax and Maxstream data pack purchase in MyTelkomsel-Gigamax data packages, beginning with 3-day data packs MAXstream Add-ons and MAXstream Gala.

“We are delighted to partner with Telkomsel, a leading digital telecommunications company in Indonesia with tremendous reach and distribution expertise to expand Lionsgate Play’s offering of compelling, exceptionally curated premium content and a great user experience to all of our shared customers. Our partnership is another affirmation of the enormous role that telcos are playing in shaping the digital age of content,” said Rohit Jain, Managing Director of South Asia and Networks – Emerging Markets Asia.

Nirwan Lesmana, Vice President Digital Lifestyle Telkomsel excitedly welcoming the partnership with Lionsgate Play, “We are very excited about this collaboration. As a leading digital telco company in Indonesia, Telkomsel is committed to consistently provide customer-centric digital lifestyle services and becoming the home of entertainment for the Indonesian people that will open up more access to world-class digital entertainment. Blockbusters movies from Lionsgate Play would further accommodate the needs and demands of our customers and increase our customers’ experience in enjoying #sinemaspektakuler content through MAXstream platform, with the support of best digital connectivity that further will enrich Telkomsel’s digital lifestyle ecosystem.”

“We believe in giving Indonesian customers the best viewing experience with varied accessibility options, and there is no better way to do that than with an innovative partner like Telkomsel who truly understands the Indonesian customer” said Guntur Siboro, General Manager, Lionsgate Play Indonesia. “This collaboration is just the beginning, with even more exciting developments with Telkomsel planned for the coming months. Stay tuned!”