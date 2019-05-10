Listing Note – Sahara Star – Mother’s Day

There is only one person we are closest to in our lives, the person we confide to when the world lets us down – a mother.

Bask into the luxury ambience and sip on sangrias as you gossip with your mother about the great times you had with her in the past, as you make more countless more memories.

Dig into a meal filled with delicious food consisting of food that your mother will love. A spread full of fresh vegetables, perfectly cooked meats all cooked in a traditional way.

Also if you want your little ones to have fun too, take part in a special activity session with our Executive Chef Ranjan Rajani, wherein you can learn new healthy recipe tips and tricks!

A 50% discount will be offered to all Mothers accompanied with their child. The special women in your life will be welcomed with a red rose. To make this day more special and more memorable a homemade gourmet delight will be given as give away to all mothers after lavish brunch.

Spoil her like a queen and shower her with love and gratitude this Mother’s Day at Hotel Sahara Star.

Hotel:

EARTHPLATE, Hotel Sahara Star

Offer:

INR 3,000 + taxes without alcohol

INR 3,500 + taxes with alcohol

Date and Timing:

12th May, 2019

12:30 pm to 4:00 pm