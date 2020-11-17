LITSLINK Has Released App Cost Calculator

Redwood City, CA: App Cost Calculator to Benefit Software Companies

Having an app cost calculator on a website can greatly benefit businesses as it provides a prospect with the pricing of services or products immediately. Thus, salespeople can pay undivided attention to truly important tasks by automating some repetitive but vital processes. They no longer need to cold call potential clients to elicit information about their pain points and requirements to come up with a ballpark quote within a day or even more. LITSLINK, a US-based software developer, has already released such a calculator.

Why to Use an App Cost Calculator

When aspiring entrepreneurs are looking to build a mobile application or any other piece of software for their business, they start surfing dozens of websites. They read multiple website pages to look for any information about how much their app might cost. But when they find no mention of what they are looking for, they fill in the contact form and wait for sales representatives’ call to provide them with more details.

And when sales people reach out to a potential client, they ask hundreds of questions and promise to get back as soon as they know how much it’ll cost. And clients might have a lot of such calls. To learn the ballpark estimation of an app can be and usually is a daunting task. This is why special app cost calculators can spare all the hustle around cost estimation for both parties.

LITSLINK App Cost Calculator to Help Their Employees

An app cost calculator on a website will alleviate the pain for prospective clients. LITSLINK, a US software development provider, has released an application calculator that helps customers to find out two important things immediately— the cost of their application and how many hours it will take to build it.

Thus, the company’s sales professionals don’t need to make any cold-calling, ask multiple questions to annoy prospects, interact with engineers, project managers, and others to provide a ballpark estimate of a mobile application or any other software product.

It takes a few minutes and twenty-seven multi-choice questions for the prospect to complete the questions and receive the cost estimate immediately. They should take questions in six main domain sections:

Product design — industry, version of a product, platform, UX/UI design, etc

Key features — multi-language, login customer support, etc

Communication — types of content

Interactivity — communication options, geolocation features, scheduling, notifications

Security & ownership — 3rd party API integration, gratification features, gamification, analytics, etc

Promotion — compliance, admin dashboard, etc.

As a result, LITSLINK sales representatives can devote their working hours to conducting quality demo presentations or help deal with more pressing matters. And more importantly, prospects can get an app estimation right away without spending much time and being bothered by many software representatives.