Live, Grill and Bar Experience at The Barbeque Company

I am sure you all are craving an authentic barbecue dining experience. Especially in the time of pandemic when everybody is skeptical about restaurant food due to hygiene and safety issues. Then Barbeque Company should be your ultimate destination. They serve quality food with exciting traditional flavours.

The Barbeque Company is a live grill & buffet concept, serves an extensive range of Mediterranean, American, Oriental, Asian and Indian cuisines. They first started in 2015, at Janakpuri, New Delhi. In little time, the restaurant concept has captured people’s interest, thanks to which the restaurant has reached to satisfy the appetite of customers across the country is becoming a multi-city chain. The people having a taste of authentic recipes, bewitching smoke & grill cuisine and a remarkable ambiance are attracted towards this restaurant. The affordable price of the buffet starting at Rs 425 only, has gaged huge level of intrigue among food enthusiasts.

The restaurant creates a fascinating experience to have the live grill settled on the table right in front of the customer and serving varieties of kebabs. A unique blend of fine smoke & grill with the oozing aroma of culture-rich kebabs fills the aura. The delectable signature dishes by chefs have become a favourite among all. Some of the most in-demand dishes are Angara Chicken, Crumb Fish, & Salsa Potatoes are quite in demand. The restaurant has a gorgeous lit bar to offer signature drinks from the menu. Quench your thirst for a delicious drink at this state of art bar by The BBQ Company.

The Brand follows the mantra “A person contends when all of his senses are pleased.” The experience of the customer not only has an aromatic platter of delectable cuisines but also a majestic ambiance to please the sight & a sitting arrangement to offer comfortable moments. The beautiful & cozy interior adds to the dining experience of the patrons.

The restaurant offers exclusive dishes like chef special dish with sensational flavours Barbeque special – roasted Chilli Garlic Prawns BBQ Special, Salsa Potato BBQ Special, Live BBQ & Grill, Chicken Dum Biryani, Mutton Rogan Josh, Indian Style Tandoori Chicken, Veg Dimsums, Tawa Mutton, Punjabi Tandoori Tangri Kebabs and salsa potatoes and many more. So raise the glass to select classic zesty cocktails & mocktails to quench the thirst, and make sure that you Never run.

Address – 4, Hargobind Enclave, A G C R Enclave, Anand Vihar, Delhi, 110092 Contact – +918448543001-02