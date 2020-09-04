livepanditji.com an online prayers portal launched to heal the World ~special packages launched for Durga Puja, Navaratri & Dussehra~

The world is grappling with COVID-19 pandemic and needs quick healing. Many have turned to GOD and praying for a speedy recovery. Someone has rightly said, that prayers do not change God, but it changes him who prays. Kunal Gorhe, a 36-year-old entrepreneur along with his few friends today launched a start-up called livepanditji.com which will help Indian citizens across the world in offering live prayers (puja) from wherever they are. The portal was launched at Datta Temple, Mumbai, India by the hands of Guruji Shri Anil Ranade. www.krescendocom.com an award-winning media consultancy firm is appointed for managing the communications portfolio by the start-up.

The core objective of the portal is to bring God closer to his Devotees in this pandemic affected scenario. The services include e-pujas, astrologers, Stotra Pathshala, Shodash Sanskar as well as free daily Kundali making, horoscope readings and match-matching. The start-up offers Special packages for Durga Puja, Navaratri & Dussehra considering the increasing demand. Currently, NRI’s in Singapore, Malaysia, United States, Canada, etc are availing the services. The start-up is in talks with few international Maharashtra Mandal’s for expansion of its services.

Panditji’s are available 24X 7 for the live puja and can offer prayers like Griha Pravesh, Vastu Shanta, Satya Narayan, Ganpati sthapana to Lakshmi Poojan. There are many experienced astrologers on board who will provide free daily kundali making, horoscope reading and match-matching services to name a few. The Shodash Sanskar includes all rituals like engagement, marriage and naming ceremony (Namkaran Sanskar) and significant Yadnya (Yag) including Mritunjay Yag prayers can be conducted through this e-portal.

Kunal Gorhe, Founder, livepanditji.com shares, “It is an online or e-puja concept that respects our social responsibility of social distancing. For me it is like a ‘Puja from Home’ concept were devotees can interact with Panditji LIVE from wherever they are. Panditji will help the devotees in offering the pujas at affordable prices in the most traditional format. It is our endeavour to help devotees with genuine, personalized and most pious experience. We have earlier conducted 45 pujas in our pilot program and due to an overwhelming response we decided to launch the service today. Hope India’s across the World could benefit from our service and offer prayers for healing the world.”

So, be ready for a traditional yet out-of-the-box ritualistic Pooja service and learnings.

For free consultation please reach out to us at watsapp +91 90290 22570 or visit the website https://livepanditji.com