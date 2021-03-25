LivGlobal adds two new courses to its academic portfolio

Mumbai 25th March 2021: LivGlobal Institute of Travel and Tourism is one of the premium institutions dedicated to offering the best of learning experiences has announced admissions for its two new academic courses. Nagindas Khandwala College (Affiliated to Mumbai University), has collaborated with the institute to offer Under graduate and Post graduate courses in travel and tourism management. These new programmes namely Master’s Degree in Travel & Tourism, Post-graduate and Under graduate Diploma in Tourism and Travel Management are an extension to the brands philosophy of lending students with an industry-relevant edge.

The curriculum emphasizes on delivering learners with disciplinary depth and broader skills of analysis, reasoning and problem-solving skills. These industry-oriented travel and tourism programmes will equip students with basic and advanced theories in the spectrums of tourism, aviation, transport management, hospitality, events and cruises to name a few. With skillful faculty members, a mix of online and offline innovative teaching methods, research and field experience and close mentoring of students, this is a great prospect for aspirants to carve a steady entrepreneurial journey. A blend of on-field experiences spread across all semesters comprising of weekly seminars, scholarships, placements and internships, these programmes will bestow students with fulfilling career prospects.

The process of admission will be directed in two windows, early and regular admissions. Applicants can apply online on the website and will be selected based on their candidature. www.livglobalinstitute.com

Students who are looking for courses after 12th can opt for Bachelor’s Degree – Travel & Tourism, Students who have completed graduation can apply for Master’s Degree – Travel & Tourism

Admissions to the Diploma courses in Travel & Tourism are also open.

LivGlobal also organizes uniquely designed workshops, masterclasses and webinars that focus on industry-oriented themes like soft skills and personality development shortlisted by their team of experts. These interactive sessions bring together under one roof guest speakers from diverse fields of travel, tourism and hospitality domains, enabling students to gain expertise in these areas.

According to Vipul Solanki, Director, LivGlobal – Institute of Travel and Tourism, “Through our new tourism educational courses, we are all set to meet the learner’s demand for a focused learning. Our curriculum will be game-changer in the industry, enabling students to build their knowledge and expertise in the booming tourism sector. Whether you are a fresher who has just started your professional journey or a seasoned professional looking for that competitive edge; our educational programmes have been designed as a resource to empower your next step up.

About LivGlobal, Institute of Travel and Tourism – LivGlobal Institute of Travel and Tourism is one of the premier institutions dedicated to grooming highly professional individuals in the field of Travel and Tourism. The UG and PG programmes in Travel and Tourism are offered by Nagindas Khandwala College of Commerce, Arts and Management Studies, (affiliated to University of Mumbai) in collaboration with LivGlobal. These programmes have been initiated with an aim to create highly qualified, ethically sound professionals who can transform the industry landscape. www.livglobalinstitute.com