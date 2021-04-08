Livinguard AG steps up to safeguard Indians during the second wave of COVID-19

National: Since March 2021, the daily cases have been rising and have hit a 5-month high, with the maximum active cases in Maharashtra. One of the primary reasons for the sudden spike can be attributed to the complacency among the public about wearing masks and maintaining basic COVID protocols. To help control the increasing numbers and live up to its purpose of protecting the health and well-being of people, Livinguard AG, the globally renowned hygiene brand, has made their hygiene products, specifically masks and gloves, even more accessible for the masses and institutions – Governments, Public Sector Bodies, Corporates, Hospitals, Hospitality, Manufacturing units, etc. By ramping up manufacturing in India, Livinguard has been able to bring down its costs and reduce prices upto 50% across B2B and B2C channels. Textiles treated with Livinguard Technology have been scientifically proven to destroy >99.9% bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) by researchers at the Freie Universität Berlin and The Department of Environmental Science at the University of Arizona. Furthermore, they are reusable and washable up to 6 months, effectively replacing 210 single-use masks.

Mr. Sanjeev Swamy, Founder, Inventor & CEO, Livinguard AG, said, “With the rise in daily cases, we at Livinguard, want to stand by the country, our Government, health facilities and our fellow citizens, to avoid maximum casualties during the second wave. Our purpose is to protect the health and wellbeing of people; we want to make our technology and its benefits more accessible and affordable for all in these difficult times. Our technology is scientifically proven to permanently destroy >99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 virus and masks impregnated with Livinguard technology are protecting Covid Warriors all around the world. Our masks are washable and reusable, and mostly made from cotton making it eco-friendly and sustainable. Our masks need to be washed only with water about once a week and therefore last you upto 6 months. I can proudly say several institutions and organisations in India have entrusted Livinguard and chosen our technology to protect themselves from the Virus. We want to extend this protection to as many Indians as possible”

Livinguard’s unique and pioneering technology can play a vital role in defence against the novel coronavirus. Researchers from Freie Universität Berlin in Germany have confirmed the efficacy of Livinguard’s continuous self-disinfecting technology to permanently destroy the novel coronavirus when applied to textiles or surfaces. Similarly, the Department of Environmental Science at the University of Arizona, USA conducted laboratory testing on fabrics treated with the Livinguard technology and confirmed that the technology permanently deactivated greater than 99.9% of the human coronavirus. When microbes come in contact with the most arduously scientifically driven textile surface, it has a strong positive charge, the negatively charged microbial cell, is destroyed leading to permanent obliteration of the microorganism. Unlike heavy metal-based solutions, such as titanium, silver, zinc and copper, this novel technology has been found to be safe for both skin and lungs. Moreover, Livinguard Technology destroys continuously, which significantly diminishes the risk of transferring them to the user and to other surfaces.

Several global and Indian organisations have chosen Livinguard products for the safety and protection of their employees. These include renowned institutions such as Alembic, KKR, RBL, Zee Network, Cipla and many more. Fine Hygienic Holdings in Dubai also empower their Fine Guard masks with Livingurd’s Technology. Livinguard has also partnered with Blue Star to provide their air conditioning and cooling units with Livinguard treated filters that can destroy bacteria and viruses, including the coronavirus. Livinguard recently collaborated with PadSquad and Live to Give, to donate 50,000 reusable masks and 43,500 reusable sanitary napkins to the BMC, Mumbai Police, IT dept and others.

On Livinguard’s recent donation to the BMC, Shri P. Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, added, “We are glad to partner with Livinguard, PadSquad and Live to Give. Livinguard’s unique and innovative antiviral masks can protect our frontline workers as they fight the Virus to keep the citizens of Mumbai safe. The pioneering Livinguard technology allows for reusability and washability of the mask up to 6 months, significantly reducing the waste generated from traditional, single-use masks. We are glad that Livinguard has joined our fight in protecting both people and the planet.”

James Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygiene Holdings, Dubai, stands strong with us in the fight against COVID-19,”We believe the breakthrough technology of Livinguard is a cornerstone for our company for the decades to come. As the world now becomes more attuned to communicable disease prevention, Livinguard Technology will be an integral part of our plans, not only on wearables such as our Fine Guard Masks, but also gloves, wipes and specialized paper products. The applications are endless, and it provides a wonderful opportunity for Fine to dramatically improve the wellness of the world’s consumers.”

Livinguard’s patented and break-through technology created a new self-disinfecting-textile category, recently approved by the EPA in the United States, whereby a washable and reusable textile kills bacteria and viruses. The brand is committed to providing better hygiene solutions, suited for the future, against unprecedented global adversities. It views personal and planetary health as inseparable imperatives and is hence committed to provide protection that is not only appropriate for people but also the planet. Being a partner to the Government and institutions to curb the spread of COVID-19, Livinguard has pledged to offer these world class products at up to 50% reduced prices to ensure affordability and accessibility for those who need it most and also made the line of products available across leading ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart. Livinguard products are also available at leading offline retail stores and pharmacies. For bulk purchases to safeguard employees and staff, corporates and institutions can connect with Livinguard directly at sales.india@livinguard.com to avail further discounts.