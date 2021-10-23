Livpure to offer huge discounts upto 50% along with vouchers and free gifts as part of its festive season sale!

Livpure, a leading manufacturer of water purifiers, air conditioners, and innovative sleep and wellness solutions, is set to roll out an exciting Festive Sale for its customers. Between 15th and 30th October 2021, customers will be able to avail Upto 50% off across Livpure.com. On Livpure Sleep, customers will get FLAT 20% off on all products.

But there’s more! Livpure Sleep will also give away a technologically advanced, state-of-the-art Livpure AC to one lucky winner on 31st October 2021, while Livpure.com will give a Livpure Sleep Kit to one lucky winner on the same day.

Speaking on the offers, Pritesh Talwar, CEO – Livpure, said, “This festive season is going to be an opportune time for customers to shop for new and improved home appliances and other products for their home. The purchasing sentiment is at its highest during this season, and combined with pent up demand over the last two years, we are poised to see a significant increase in sales during this period. It is to delight our customers and add further value to their purchase decisions that we have launched this exciting sale with offers that we are sure they will appreciate. Home appliances, water purifiers, air conditioners, mattresses, comforters are all up for grabs at exciting price points, and we encourage users to make the most of this sale and bolster their lifestyle with our products.”