LML appoints veteran EV technologist ‘Sayee Ganesh’ as the new CTO

A seasoned tech leader and industry-leading policy advisor, he pioneered the automotive, electrical, and electronic systems spaces with his indispensable leadership role.

New Delhi, March 09, 2023: A truly global brand, LML has today announced the appointment of Sayee Ganesh as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A highly renowned leadership professional with around three decades of cross-functional and cross-border industry experience is set to manage his new role at LML, in line with the brand’s core objective to disrupt the mobility products and solutions space globally.

As a seasoned technologist, Sayee Ganesh is responsible for driving tech innovation and defining a scalable product roadmap to enable futuristic, digital-first, and smart next-generation electric vehicles. With an objective to spearhead a series of upcoming turnkey projects at LML, his role is to guide and drive the technology team with his effective resource planning and optimization capabilities. He leverages innovation, strategy, marketing, and business growth skills to drive an empowering culture and elevate companies to phenomenal growth and top rankings.

Commenting on the new appointment, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director and CEO of LML, said, “We are delighted to onboard Sayee Ganesh into our core management team at LML. In the technology world, as a prominent EV OEM driven to EV design and manufacturing, EVs are presented at the forefront with a combination of intelligence, superior methodologies, and advanced engineering processes. In the coming years, we hope to pioneer digital change in the EV sector, and we are confident that Sayee Ganesh will support the processes in establishing our digital-first product roadmap.”

Furthermore, Ganesh is an expert who drives technology development in the EV ecosystem and his expertise include, electro-mechanical, battery management, electrical, semiconductor and electronic systems.

Sayee Ganesh, on joining LML, said, “I am extremely honoured to join the team at LML and confident that I will soon be able to add to LML’s success story with some powerful product innovations. This partnership with LML brings together my experience in technology and design and gives me a platform to target new goals for the industry’s evolution. Since the brand LML holds decades of legacy driven by innovation and strong leadership, I am highly delighted to be a part of this iconic brand.”

Prior to joining LML, Ganesh anchored strategic product engineering initiatives to support the growth objectives of several global auto & tech majors, like Bosch & Siemens.