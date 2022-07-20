LoanTap announces business collaboration with Muthoot Finance

Pune, 20th July 2022: A leading digital lending fintech platform, LoanTap, has announced a business collaboration with Muthoot Finance. This co-lending partnership will enhance the reach for Muthoot finance to the millennial audience by leveraging LoanTap’s technology and sourcing strength. Apart from the partnership with Muthoot Finance, LoanTap is already working in collaboration with many other RBI-registered NBFCs in a co-lending model for the salaried and MSME segments.

Mr. Ashish Jain, CFO of LoanTap said “With these co-lending partnership, LoanTap shall be able to further capitalise it’s reach to millions of customers and provide them seamless digital onboarding experience. This partnership will bring lot of synergy and with LoanTap’s focused business approach along with superior technology platform, we are confident to achieve higher business volumes”. Mr. S G Mahesh, Business Head – Unsecured Loans of Muthoot Finance Group said, “Through this partnership, we will be able to service more customers especially the millennial crowd through LoanTap’s quick and simple platform and offer hassle-free personal loans to them.”

In the future, LoanTap aims for more co-lending partnerships.