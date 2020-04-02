Loanwalle.com to provide emergency loans amid COVID -19 outbreaks to salaried and self-employed individuals

With the coronavirus pandemic, there is a situation of health emergencies in the whole world. While it has caused many workers to lose hours, it’s more important than ever to know what financial options you have to maintain enough liquidity to love through this phase. As per the recent announcement made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Mr. Shaktikanta Das, there will be a reduction in the repo rate and reverse repo rate by 75 basis points and 90 bps respectively and allows 3-months’ moratorium on EMIs in order to mitigate economic risks.

Analyzing the whole scenario, Loanwalle.com, a digital finance company is providing hassle-free short term emergency loan credit to the salaried and self-employed individuals with its simplest, fastest and most secure way of lending money, ensuring quick credit and smooth processing of funds. Going beyond the tedious waiting periods and speeding up the process of instant loan approval.

As Loanwalle.com says ‘Your Bestfriend in every situation’ keeping an eye to the whole scenario, Loanwalle.com is providing loans in a bid to help everyone fighting this epidemic thus, standing with you as the best friend at this time of global tension.

Commenting on the current scenario, Mr. Sachin Mittal, Founder, Loanwalle.com said, “Loanwalle.com announced this new emergency strategy to help support the flow of credit to Indian households as the novel coronavirus outbreak hammers the economy”. He further said, “In this time of hardship Loanwalle.com is committed to standing by its customers to take care of immediate liquidity requirements of businesses and salaried employees.”

Loanwalle.com follows a disruptive lending pattern by using data-driven algorithms to help people with instant loan requirements 24×7, 365 days a year. It uses an advanced technology system to simplify loan application processes as well as the sanctioning process to allow loans to reach faster to the customer.